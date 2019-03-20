Local Rotarian honored at event

The fourth annual “Women in Rotary” celebration and awards luncheon was recently held at the Country Club of Jackson. The event coincided with the traditional March 8 International Women’s Day and showcased the 30-year worldwide history of Women in Rotary.

Forest Rotarian Constance Slaughter-Harvey was one of two recipients of the 2019 “Champion of Change” award as the first African-American female to receive a law degree from the University of Mississippi and the state’s first African-American female judge.

Mississippi University for Women President Nora Miller (Columbus Rotary Club), was the other recipient as the first MUW alum to rise to that office. Both were honored for their outstanding history of community service and professional trail-blazing.

“All three honorees are exceptional women who have taken personal and professional risk to make their lives and work better, more relevant and, as all Rotarians do, help build better communities and a better world,” said Rankin County Rotarian, and past District 6820 President, Barbara Travis. Travis was chair of this year’s Women in Rotary event.

“The late John Lynn and Henry Melichar encouraged me to become a Rotarian and I am grateful to have been introduced to the work of Rotary by these friends,” Slaughter-Harvey said.

“Rotary’s mission and motto are so similar to my upbringing and value system as instilled by my parents,” she added. “I especially enjoy serving children and the most vulnerable in our society. I appreciate the honor and thank Barbara and her committee for their recognition. Rotary service is similar to the mission of Legacy Education and Community Empowerment Foundation. Helping others to help themselves.

“I appreciate the support from Forest Rotarians President Renae Harrell and Benevolent Chairman Scott Palmer who were present when the Award was presented.”

The “Pat Fordice Award for Humanitarian and Community Service” was presented to Senator Lydia Chassaniol (Winona Rotary Club), Chair of the Senate Tourism Committee, Vice Chair of Corrections Committee, small business owner and former teacher who spearheaded a dropout prevention program.