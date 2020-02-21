Local students inducted into honor society

The Forest-Scott County Career & Technology Center recently held an induction ceremony for the National Technical Honor Society (NTHS). An important mission of the NTHS is to help the Forest-Scott County Career & Technology Center build and maintain active industry-education partnerships and recognize local individuals and businesses that contribute to the success of the students, programs, and school.

Today’s businesses and industries rely on dependable, dedicated employees who demand the very best from themselves and who want to make a contribution to their company. Each year many well-trained and responsible students are completing workforce education programs at the Forest-Scott County CTC.

These students all have outstanding levels of achievement in academic and career and technical classes. These talented students are an excellent personnel resource for local businesses and industries.

The new NTHS members inducted pictured, front row from left, Eli Cooper, Scott Central; Shelby Clark and Raven Burks, both from Sebastopol; Xavier Griffin and Taylor Duncan, both from Lake; and Evan Risher, Scott Central. Second row, Tryston Haralson, Lake; Karis Bobbitt, Scott Central; Kaaliyah Spivey, Morton; Eady Sparks, Sebastopol; Trinity Cohran-Leggett, Morton; Jesus Garcia and Nicedriana Gray, both from Forest; Tyler Vo, Scott Central; and Karen Moorehead, CTC Counselor/NTHS Advisor. Back row, Katelin McMillan, Morton; Meagan King, Lake; Glenise Magculang and Laney Moak, both from Sebastopol; Taylor Black, Scott Central; Nhi Vu, Morton; Dawanna Keyes, Lake; Riley Perry, Sebastopol; Marie Guzman, Scott Central; Kristy Evers, Forest; and Brook Harrison, Morton.

NTHS Officers 2019 – 2020, pictured from left are, Karen Moorehead, CTC Counselor & NTHS Sponsor; Mallory Irby, treasurer; Alexis Jackson, secretary, both from Morton; Jocey Bell, vice president, Scott Central; and Will Geter, president, Lake.