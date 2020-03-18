Locked doors, empty shelves, closed schools - reality of worldwide pandemic comes home to Scott County

With the news last week that the COVID-19 virus, more commonly known as coronavirus, had spread to Mississippi, local residents quickly began to prepare for what is still an undetermined time period of uncertainty.

As is the case throughout Mississippi and the nation, local schools extended Spring Break for at least the remainder of this week while plans were being made for the remainder of the school year.

Although many state offices, like the Department of Human Services in Forest have posted “Closed Until Further Notice” signs on their doors, Forest Mayor Nancy Chambers said Tuesday that City Hall will remain open to serve the citizens. “City services will continue, although they may be a bit slower,” Chambers said, “but City Hall is open. If you need something City Hall remains open. Call City Hall and we will do everything in our power to assist you.”

Chambers did say that all recreational activities in the city are cancelled until March 29. She also recommended that citizens try to limit gatherings to 10 people or less and wash your hands, wash your hands, wash your hands. In addition the Mayor asks that citizens remain calm, use commonsense, and in any manner possible continue to support local businesses and restaurants until the crisis passes.

As of press time Tuesday, Morton City Hall reported that they too would remain open pending the outcome of a Tuesday night board meeting; no decision had been made at Sebastopol City Hall; and Lake City Hall would remain open until further notice.

With the virus being more dangerous for the elderly and those with compromised immune systems and pre-existing conditions, several local establishments have made arrangements to assist them with their shopping needs. Vowell’s Market Place in Forest is offering curbside pickup for their customers and Dollar General is “strongly encouraging their first hour of operations be dedicated to senior shoppers. Additionally, all stores will close an hour earlier in order for employees to clean, restock shelves as well as for their health and wellbeing.” Wal-mart in Forest is also closing at 11:00 p.m. for cleaning and restocking and also offers curbside pickup.

Lackey Memorial Hospital CEO Sydney Sawyer, RN, said that the hospital already had pandemic protocols in place for times such as these and that preparation plans were already underway in February to keep the hospital safe, the staff healthy and to continue to care for the community.

“One way we are doing this is screening will occur at the main door located at the front of the hospital and the emergency room entrance located near the rear of the facility weekdays from 8:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. for any/all persons entering the facility to include but not limited to staff, patients, vendors, and visitors,” Sawyer said. “Weekend access will be granted through the emergency entrance only. There will be no entry without screening. If you exhibit symptoms during the screening process, you will be directed to your primary care provider for further evaluation. Our screening includes assessing the body temperature of each individual and asking select questions addressing any potential exposure for each individual. In addition, and out of an abundance of caution, there is currently no access to Lackey Convalescent Home for our resident’s safety.”

Sawyer also said that they are asking people to be smart, not scared. “Simple hand washing goes a long way in preventing the spread of this thing along with social distancing and routine sanitization in your home and workplace,” he said. “We’re asking the public to limit their visits to our clinics. This purpose is twofold: Limiting unnecessary exposure and reserving resources for those who are truly experiencing symptoms. If you do have symptoms (fever, shortness of breath, dry cough) go to your primary care clinic, not the emergency room. Call ahead if you have fever to notify the clinic staff. If you are tested and diagnosed – stay home limiting your contact with others as much as possible, drink plenty of fluids and get plenty of rest. And, I can’t stress this enough — wash your hands, wash your hands, wash your hands.”

Daily monitoring and re-evaluating of the facilities response is also being conducted as new information from the Mississippi State Department of Health and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention related to COVID-19 precautions and treatments becomes available.

“Changes will be made to our facility plan as required as new information is provided,” Sawyer said. “Staff education has started and will continue as any new plans are implemented. We are asking the community to refer to our website and/or Facebook page for further updates.”

Scott Regional Hospital officials in Morton could not reached for comment at press time.

Public libraries in Forest, Morton, Lake and Sebastopol released statements Monday that “all CMRLS Libraries in Rankin, Scott, Simpson, and Smith Counties will be closed until further notice due to the COVID-19 virus and the safety of staff and patrons. Staff are working to clean and sanitize the libraries in advance of reopening. Watch the library website, cmrls.lib.ms.us and the library Facebook page, CMRLS.Libraries for future notices.”

Forest Public Schools, Scott County Schools both posted to their websites that per a declaration by Governor Tate Reeves, they would not be in session March 16-20. All extracurricular activities are cancelled during the extended break.

Officials said updates as soon as they have more information and staff members should check their email regularly for more information.

At press time Mississippi Department of Education had issued the following statement related to school closures and state testing.

“This is an unprecedented time in our state and country, and the safety, health and well-being of students, school staff and communities are the MDE’s and the Mississippi State Board of Education’s (SBE) top priorities,” Dr. Carey Wright, state superintendent of education, said.

The statement continued, Dr. Wright has made a recommendation to the SBE that state and federal assessment and accountability requirements be suspended for the 2019-20 school year. The MDE will seek the maximum authority and waivers afforded by the U.S. Department of Education (ED) and other federal agencies.

Additionally, Dr. Wright will continue to work collaboratively with Gov. Tate Reeves and Dr. Thomas Dobbs, State Health Officer with the Mississippi Department of Health, as the pandemic evolves. Should schools statewide need to close for an extended period of time, Dr. Wright will recommend that the SBE waive applicable policies regarding attendance, promotion and graduation.

The SBE was scheduled to meet virtually at 10 a.m. Tuesday.

The MDE is also working with the Mississippi State Legislature to address the issue of pay during an extended closure for certified and non-certified school employees.

State and federal assessments included in this recommendation include:

• Pre-K and Kindergarten Readiness Assessment (post-test)

• Mississippi Academic Assessment Program (MAAP) and MAAP-Alternate English Language Arts, Mathematics and Science - Grades 3-8 and High School

• U.S. History

• ACT for 11th graders

• English Language Proficiency Test (ELPT)

All MDE COVID-10 updates are posted online: www.mdek12.org/covid19.

East Central Community College was out of school this week for their regularly scheduled Spring Break and officials there plan to release future plans Thursday or Friday.

At press time on Tuesday the Mississippi State House and Senate had also voted to suspend the current legislative session until a later date.

In a prepared address Monday, Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves said, “This is a situation that is ever evolving. It is my goal and my mission to keep Mississippi up-to-date and informed of the facts and to continue improving our response efforts to protect public health. While you may be healthy, this is about protecting your loved ones, your neighbors, and people across Mississippi. We must look after one another during this trying time. We will come through this together—stronger.”

Information concerning the coronavirus changes by the minute so updates will regularly be posted to our website at www.sctonline.net.