McCaughn qualifies for Dist. 31 Senate seat held by retiring Sen. Terry Burton

Morton native Tyler McCaughn has qualified to run for the District 31 Senate seat currently held by Sen.Terry Burton of Newton, who announced his retirement Tuesday.

“Representing the citizens of District 31 over the last 11 years in my law practice has been a privilege and I look forward to continuing this service in the Mississippi Senate”, McCaughn said upon qualifying. “It is my primary concern that District 31 is well-represented in Jackson.”

With his announcement, McCaughn said “Senator Terry Burton has been a leading force representing the citizens of District 31 with decades of service. For his commitment to District 31, I am thankful. In my practice, I am on the front lines of our district and have seen our successes and failures. Now is our time to plan for our continued success and to address the problems throughout our state. We cannot slack up and must keep fighting for our local towns, our children, our small businesses, and for each and every person within our district. With the support of the citizens of District 31, I will proudly serve as you Senator.”

McCaughn is a lifelong resident of District 31, having grown up in Scott County and is currently living and working in Newton County. He is a graduate of Morton High School, Jones County Junior College, the University of Mississippi, and Mississippi College School of Law. As a local attorney, his practice focuses upon real estate, family law, and representing various local boards.

“As your Senator, I will keep moving our district forward by fighting for our future, by improving infrastructure, and by encouraging the location of new business in all of District 31.” McCaughn is a member of the Newton Rotary Club, and Newton Chamber of Commerce. He volunteers with the Choctaw Area Boy Scouts of America and is an advocate for growing the future through community involvement. For the last 11 years, he has helped numerous small business owners with new start-ups and believes that these businesses are the backbone of this district.

McCaughn said he understands the challenges faced by local farmers. “We cannot take for granted the pivotal role of agriculture in our state,” said McCaughn. “Too often, the row croppers, poultry growers, and cattle farmers and their families that are scattered across our district are forgotten. Their concerns are a priority for me in Jackson. Each of those citizens help secure our food chain and help to feed friends and families across our state and nation. As a cattle farmer myself, I hold dear the value of hard work instilled in me from my parents, Wendell and Brenda McCaughn. As your Senator, I will continue to fight for our farmers to keep our family farms thriving and our food source safe.”

McCaughn is the owner of his law practice, J. Tyler McCaughn, PLLC, in Newton, where he represents citizens and small businesses across the state. He is a member of Forest United Methodist Church.