McCurdy recognized as ‘Top Cop’

  • 97 reads
Wed, 06/06/2018 - 10:23am

Sgt. Ben McCurdy, of Morton, a conservation officer with the Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks, was honored as a “Top Cop” during the “Police Memorial and Appreciation Day” program on May 16, at the Mississippi Trade Mart in Jackson.

The program, sponsored by Crimestoppers and law enforcement agencies, honored 27 officers on the local level, 14 officers including McCurdy on the state level, and five officers on the federal level.

In the script read when Sgt. McCurdy’s name was called, the announcer said, “Last year, Sgt. McCurdy assisted in the rescue of a teenager trapped in rising flood waters and two subjects whose vessel sank after taking on water. All three were rescued without injury.” Sgt. McCurdy is the son of Wilbur and Betty McCurdy of Morton.

 

Obituaries

DeEtte “Tump” Jones

Mrs. DeEtte “Tump” Jones, age 90 and a resident of Forest passed away Saturday, May 26, 2018 at... READ MORE

Dora Nell Lindsey
Edwin Doyle Brantley
Marlene Anthony
Christopher Howard Allen Clark
Jerry Glynn Thrash

Social

Union Grove/ Steele News

Unlock your Door

VBS is in full swing this week at Union Grove United Methodist Church... READ MORE

Midway News
Pleasant Hill News
Thelma Keyes
Lone Pilgrim News
Ringgold News

Copyright 2018 • The Scott County Times
311 Smith Ave. • Forest, MS 39074 • (601) 469-2561

Emmerich Newspapers proudly serve the following Mississippi communities:

ACKERMAN • CARROLLTON • CHARLESTON • CLARKSDALE • COLUMBIA • EUPORA • FOREST • GREENVILLE • GREENWOOD • HATTIESBURG • JACKSON • KOSCIUSKO • INDIANOLA • LOUISVILLE • MAGEE • MENDENHALL • McCOMB • NEWTON • PETAL • QUITMAN • WINONA • YAZOO CITY

As well as: DUMAS, Ark. • TALLULAH, La. • FRANKLINTON, La.

For more information on how to extend your advertising message to these communities, click here.