McCurdy recognized as ‘Top Cop’

Sgt. Ben McCurdy, of Morton, a conservation officer with the Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks, was honored as a “Top Cop” during the “Police Memorial and Appreciation Day” program on May 16, at the Mississippi Trade Mart in Jackson.

The program, sponsored by Crimestoppers and law enforcement agencies, honored 27 officers on the local level, 14 officers including McCurdy on the state level, and five officers on the federal level.

In the script read when Sgt. McCurdy’s name was called, the announcer said, “Last year, Sgt. McCurdy assisted in the rescue of a teenager trapped in rising flood waters and two subjects whose vessel sank after taking on water. All three were rescued without injury.” Sgt. McCurdy is the son of Wilbur and Betty McCurdy of Morton.