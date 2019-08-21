MDE releases test scores

The Mississippi Department of Education (MDE) released statewide results from the 2018-19 Mississippi Academic Assessment Program (MAAP).

MAAP measures students’ progress toward academic goals that equip them with the skills and knowledge they need to succeed in college and the workforce. Mississippi teachers helped develop MAAP tests, which align with the learning goals for Mississippi classrooms. MAAP measures student performance in ELA and mathematics in grades 3-8 and in high school English II and Algebra I.

Mississippi’s plan for improving student achievement calls for at least 70 percent of all students to be proficient in ELA and mathematics by 2025.

MAAP tests have five levels. Students scoring at Levels 4 and 5 are considered proficient or advanced in the subject.

Students scoring at Level 3 demonstrate a general mastery of the knowledge and skills required for success in the grade or course, and they are approaching expectations for that grade or course.

Students scoring a Level 1 or 2 need more assistance in learning the content and are in need of greater supports.

The students at the Forest Municipal School District and the Scott County School District scored as follow on the MAAP test.

Scott County School District:

3rd ELA(343 students)

Level 4/5 - 38%

Level 3 - 37%

Level 1/2 - 24%

3rd Math(343 students)

Level 4/5 - 49%

Level 3 - 27%

Level 1/2 - 24%

4th ELA (348 students)

Level 4/5 - 45%

Level 3 - 31%

Level 1/2 - 25%

4th MATH (348 students)

Level 4/5 - 42%

Level 3 - 32%

Level 1/2 - 26%

5th ELA(334 students)

Level 4/5 - 37%

Level 3 - 35%

Level 1/2 - 28%

5th Math(334 students)

Level 4/5 - 30%

Level 3 - 45%

Level 1/2 - 25%

6th ELA(349 students)

Level 4/5 - 27%

Level 3 - 36%

Level 1/2 - 37%

6th MATH(349 students)

Level 4/5 - 31%

Level 3 - 39%

Level 1/2 - 30%

7th ELA(305 students)

Level 4/5 - 29%

Level 3 - 40%

Level 1/2 - 31%

7th MATH(305 students)

Level 4/5 - 36%

Level 3 - 39%

Level 1/2 - 26%

8th ELA(344 students)

Level 4/5 - 25%

Level 3 - 47%

Level 1/2 - 28%

8th MATH(344 students)

Level 4/5 - 24%

Level 3 - 32%

Level 1/2 - 43%

ENGLISH II(242 students)

Level 4/5 - 36%

Level 3 - 36%

Level 1/2 - 28%

ALGEBRA I(292 students)

Level 4/5 - 49%

Level 3 - 41%

Level 1/2 - 11%

After reveiwing the MAAP test results Scott County School Superintendent Dr. Tony McGee said, “The MAAP results should be used as a formative data point to help guide instruction within the classroom. Administrators and teachers will be looking for patterns of success and deficiency to help improve lessons moving forward. We will also use the individual student scores to help us provide focused remediation for students scoring in the bottom 25 percent.”

“Our district has placed a great deal of effort and attention on growing students in the bottom 25 percent and we have seen significant growth in that area,” said McGee. “During the upcoming year, will put a greater focus on addressing and challenging those students on the mid to upper end. We will work to find ways to increase rigor and differentiate instruction so all students’, from the top to bottom, are not only growing, but being challenged to meet their greatest potential.”

Dr. McGee went on to say that he expects the SCSD rating assigned by MDE to be closely inline with the districts 2018 rating.

“I think we will be very close to last year’s rating.There has been a new EL piece placed in the accountability model for students with English as their second language,” Dr. McGee said. “It will be interesting to see how those numbers impact school districts like Scott County.”

Forest Municipal School District

3rd ELA(135 students)

Level 4/5 - 42%

Level 3 - 29%

Level 1/2 - 30%

3rd MATH(134 students)

Level 4/5 - 57%

Level 3 - 22%

Level 1/2 - 21%

4th ELA(138 students)

Level 4/5 - 36%

Level 3 - 29%

Level 1/2 - 35%

4th MATH(138 students)

Level 4/5 - 59%

Level 3 - 28%

Level 1/2 - 12%

5th ELA(147 students)

Level 4/5 - 27%

Level 3 - 32%

Level 1/2 - 41%

5th MATH(147)

Level 4/5 - 22%

Level 3 - 43%

Level 1/2 - 35%

6th ELA(138 students)

Level 4/5 - 9%

Level 3 - 31%

Level 1/2 - 60%

6th MATH(138 students)

Level 4/5 - 34%

Level 3 - 31%

Level 1/2 - 36%

7th ELA(120)

Level 4/5 - 25%

Level 3 - 38%

Level 1/2 - 39%

7th MATH(120 students)

Level 4/5 - 35%

Level 3 - 31%

Level 1/2 - 36%

8th ELA(107 students)

Level 4/5 - 24%

Level 3 - 41%

Level 1/2 - 33%

8th MATH(107 students)

Level 4/5 - 29%

Level 3 - 35%

Level 1/2 - 36%

ENGLISH II(84 students)

Level 4/5 - 31%

Level 3 - 39%

Level 1/2 - 30%

ALGEBRA I(87 students)

Level 4/5 - 38%

Level 3 - 53%

Level 1/2 - 9%

Forest Municipal School District Superintendent Dr. Karen Norwood did not return calls for comment on the test scores for the FMSD.

For additional information including the complete breakdown of the MAAP assessment test scores by individual school and grade you can visit the MDE website at https://www.mdek12.org/OPR/Reporting/Assessment/2018-19.