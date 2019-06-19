MDOT eyes Spring 2020 for completion of Hwy 35 bridge repairs

The Mississippi Department of Transportation closed the right lane of southbound Highway 35 on the bridge over the KCS Railroad track in Forest during the first week of March. At the time the lane was closed, initial reports were that the bridge repair project would commence within 90 days, but that point in time has come and gone without any work being started.

The new project timeline given by MDOT indicates that work on the bridge repair project may not be completed until early 2020.

Officials at MDOT District 5 which includes Forest, said the original project completion timeline was made prior to further inspections which yielded additional problem areas on the bridge that will require repair. The most recent information released by MDOT last week, indicates that work on the bridge is not expected to begin until mid-October.

In a prepared statement Jas Smith, Deputy Director for Public Affairs said, “The project is anticipated to be let to contract on August 27. If the low bid is found to be acceptable, the project will be awarded by the middle of September. The anticipated date that work may start should be near the middle of October. Completion of the required work is anticipated in the spring of 2020.”

The bridge will be undergoing repairs on the underside as well as cosmetic maintenance on the top side. MDOT Preconstruction Engineer Chris Nail said, “The bridge will require sandblasting, structural repairs and repainting on the underside of the bridge. On the topside the bridge will be receive new paint for every lane after the work underneath has been completed.”

Smith said that local commuters can expect additional lane and road closures during the bridge repair work, but did not give an estimated amount of time those closures may be in effect.

“The following repairs will be made to the bridge structure: spalled areas in the concrete beam supports will be repaired, the steel beams and diaphragms will be sand-blasted to remove rust, steel plates will be added to structural members that have experienced section loss, and the steel members on the bridge will be painted.”

Surface “spalling” is the separation of the surface concrete to varying depths, and is generally associated with cracking in the concrete deck of bridges.