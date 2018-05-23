Memorial Day 2018

Memorial Day, a federal holiday to honor and memorialize those men and women who have died while serving our great nation, will be observed Monday, May 28.

Appropriate ceremonies will be held throughout the nation, and government offices, banks, post offices, and some businesses will be closed in observance of the holiday.

Locally, graves of veterans in the Eastern Cemetery and several county cemeteries will each be honored by a U.S. flag, placed on the graves by members of the American Legion, VFW, and other willing volunteers. Eastern Cemetery flags will be placed Thursday, May 24, beginning at 8:00 a.ma. Volunteers are welcome to join in and help out.

A ceremony honoring all veterans will be held on May 28 at 10:00 a.m. at the Veterans Memorial Cemetery on Highway 80 east of Newton, where several local vets (and spouses) lay-in-rest.

Because of this ceremony, the traditional observance at the Scott County Courthouse will be at 1:00 p.m. (please note the time change). The speaker for this event in Forest will be Henry Gruno, Director, Mississippi Veterans Memorial Cemetery. His presentation is expected to be both moving and informative, and will include details that every veteran, and their spouses, should know.

Additional American Flags for graveside placement are available; Contact Bruce Warren at 601-668-1276, or Terry McMillan at 601-940-0333, or you can contact the Veterans Service Office, at 601-469-4477.