Memorial Day to be observed Monday

Memorial Day will be observed on Monday, May 27, with a ceremony at the Scott County Courthouse in Forest. The nationally observed federal holiday is a time to honor and remember the brave individuals who, while serving our nation at home and abroad, made the ultimate sacrifice for this country.

On Monday as American flags mark the graves of veterans in our local cemeteries, Memorial Day ceremonies will be held throughout the nation. Government offices, banks, post offices and many private businesses will be closed in observance of the holiday.

The graves of veterans buried in the Eastern Cemetery, Antioch Cemetery and other county cemeteries will each be honored by the placement of an American Flag at their headstone. The flags will be placed on the graves by members of the local American Legion, VFW and other volunteers.

The flags at Eastern Cemetery flags will be placed Thursday, May 23, beginning at 8:00 a.m. Members of the American Legion and VFW said that all volunteers are welcome to come out and join in. “We appreciate all the help from volunteers every year,” said American Legion member Bruce McMillian. “This year we have quite a few people that are either sick or dealing with medical conditions so we will welcome all the help we can get.”

The annual Memorial Day observance and ceremony in Forest will be held at the Courthouse on Monday at 11:00 a.m. The keynote speaker for this year’s event will be Reverend Larry Duncan of Salem Baptist Church.

In addition to the Memorial Day ceremony scheduled in Forest, there is another Memorial Day observance schedule in Newton that involves many veterans from the local area. The annual memorial ceremony honoring veterans will be held on May 27 at a time yet to be determined. The ceremony will be held at the Veterans Memorial Cemetery on Highway 80, east of Newton, where several local vets (and their spouses) lay-in-rest. For more information about the Newton County Memorial Day ceremony you can contact the City of Newton at 601-683-6448.

For information on volunteering for placing flags here in Scott County you can contact Terry McMillian at 601-940-0333. If anyone is in need of American Flags for graveside placement you can contact McMillian, Bruce Warren at 601-668-1276 or the Veterans Service Office at 601-469-4477.

Officials for Forest, Morton and Scott County all reported this week that garbage pickup schedules will not change for Memorial Day on May 27.

All garbage pickups will remain on regular schedule.

The Scott County Times office will be closed for Memorial Day and will open at 8:00 a.m. on Tuesday, May 28. Deadline for submissions for the May 29 edition is noon Thursday, May 23.

The splash pad at Gaddis Park is set to open on Saturday, May 25, for the summer season. Park officials announced the opening this week. The splash pad will be open Tuesday through Saturday, 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. for children under 12 at $5 per child. The splash pad is loctaed at 835 Park Road in Forest.