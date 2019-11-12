A Merry Forest Christmas Parade

By BILLY FREEMAN,
Wed, 12/11/2019

The 78th Annual Forest Christmas Parade was held December 6. The 2019 float  winners in each division were:

Red Division - 1st Place Bank of Forest. 2nd Place Community Bank. 3rd Place Lackey Memorial Hospital.

Green Division - 1st Place Hernandez Auto Sales. 2nd Place Sassy Country Boutique & Tanning. 3rd Place Studio M Salon.

Blue Division - 1st Place Hawkins Middle School. 2nd Place Forest Elementary School. 3rd Place Girl Scout Troop 4139.

Car Division - 1st place Bell’s Auto Sales.

