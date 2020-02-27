Mississippi Senate Weekly Report

The Senate was filled with a variety of action this week with the passage of various resolutions and proclamations honoring great Mississippians. In committee action, the grind to the deadline continues.

In the Wildlife Committee, we met and passed four bills through the committee which will now head for floor action. Of those passed is a bill to assist the commission in Cronic Wasting Disease testing and a bill to allow the commission to extend hunting seasons by up to five days if the season closes on a weekday. In other committees, bills passed through to strengthen the revolving crop loan program and to assist the state auditor in his work against public corruption. Committees will continue to work to move legislation through to the floor.

In recognitions this week, the Senate welcomed Super Bowl LIV Champions Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Damien Wilson from Gloster and Cornerback Charvarius Ward from McComb with Senate Concurrent Resolutions 541 and 542 saluting their contribution to the country’s greatest football team of the 2019 season.

The Senate honored Mississippi legend Juanita Floyd, with a Senate Proclamation praising her work, dedication and legacy of helping those in need. For 35 years, Floyd has been with the CREATE Foundation, where she is Vice President of Finance and Administration, overseeing all financial aspects of the largest community foundation in Mississippi with assets of $137 million. Finally, the Senate recognized retired U.S. Army Colonel Douglas H. Wheelock for his work with NASA. Mississippians are blessed to know that the path to space comes through Mississippi.

In visits this week, I welcomed students from Forest/Scott County FFA, Choctaw Central FFA, Union FFA, Newton County FFA, and was privileged to introduce the statewide FFA officers on the Senate floor. Others who visited were members of the Pat Harrison Waterway District, staff from Care Lodge, and MSU Coach Mike Leach.

Thank you for letting me serve you.