Mississippi Senate Weekly Report

Your Senate was busy last week. I was fortunate to be able to bring a legislative update to the people of Scott County on Monday at the Legislative Breakfast sponsored by the Forest Chamber and Community Bank. It is the start of a good week when I am able to start with Scott County friends. Following the update, your legislature gaveled in on Monday afternoon for the week.

Tuesday met the Senate with committee meetings throughout the day. Of the legislation moving out of committee, there are bills related to nonadjudication of certain misdemeanors, revisions to the Mississippi Gang Act, the E-Notary Act, revisions to the parole statute, authorizations for concealed carry to qualified veterans, and bills to fight the feral hog problem throughout the state among other bills. As the process progressed throughout the week, other bills were passed through committee with the total set for floor action at 126 bills as of noon on Friday.

The committees was faced with a deadline of March 3 as the date to move the legislation out of committee for floor action. Beginning on March 4, the Senate will begin taking up bills on the floor and must complete our floor action within two weeks. As you can guess, the next few weeks will be busy for your legislators.

In visits this week, the Senate welcomed Mississippi Valley State’s Jerryl Briggs Sr. and a host of campus leaders during Valley State Day at the Capitol. Of interest to District 31, I welcomed visitors from the Rural Residency Program based out of Meridian, the City of Morton’s Beautification Committee, the UMMC School of Dentistry, the MSU Meridian School of Social Work, the McClain School, fellow friends from Scott County, and Rev. David Slaughter from Forest UMC.

Lastly, you’ll see that the Senate supported the Wear Red for Women’s Heart Health by wearing pins and recognizing the cause on the floor. It is crucial to recognize the work of so many organizations throughout the state as they work to bring their message to the people of our state.

As always, I thank you for letting me serve and hope that you’ll come visit sometime.

Pictured, Reverend David J. Slaughter, Pastor of Forest United Methodist Church in Forest delivered an opening prayer to the state senate on Thursday, February 27, 2020, at the invitation of Senator Tyler McCaughn, who led the Pledge of Allegiance before Lt. Governor Delbert Hosemann guided lawmakers into the day’s business.