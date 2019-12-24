Morton group spreads Christmas love

Members of a new Morton community group took on the role of Santa’s elves in the local area and worked to spread joy and holiday spirit in the week leading up to Christmas. The Hines Big Daddy Lofton Community Center group in Morton came together to brighten the lives of residents at MS Care Center and a brave 10-year-old girl who is fighting cancer.

Led by group director Lora Reese, the group made a full day of spreading love, joy and generosity last week. The first stop was at MS Care Center where the group delivered 102 fruit and gift baskets to the residents and staff. Members of the group took time to visit with the residents and staff as they handed out the Christmas baskets.

Reese said this is the first year the group has planned these type of holiday activities in Morton. “We formed our group around this time last year so this was our first Christmas to have a chance to spread as much love and joy as possible,” she said. “We have many people in our area that are in need and we formed this group to be there in every way we possibly can. There is no better time to spread joy than the holidays.”

During the visit one resident said they were surprised by the visit and it was like having a Christmas before the real Christmas.

“A lot of the time people in need appreciate time more than anything,” said Reese. “We were able to collect enough money to put together gift baskets for every one at the home, but just being there to spend time with them is very important to us. Time does not cost us anything and spending a few minutes with somebody, even if you don’t know them, can make a difference.

“It’s the season of love, giving and sharing with others just as God would want us to do. We are just trying to do our part in the community so we made sure to get out and deliver gifts of love to the people in need.”

After the trip to MS Care Center the group traveled back to the community center on Hwy 481 to get ready for the party for a very special little girl. Jannyia Gilbert is a fourth grader at Morton Elementary School and anyone that knows her will tell you what a special young lady she is.

Jannyia is currently fighting a battle against cancer, and throughout all she has remained strong, cheerful and extremely optimistic. She and her family have been fighting this battle for over a year and she has been through therapy, treatments and surgery during the daily fight.

The community center chose Jannyia as this year’s Christmas honoree in the hopes that they could help give this brave little girl a break from the ongoing battle to enjoy a special Christmas moment.

“We had a number of children that we considered for this Christmas but we chose Jannyia unanimously,” Reese said. “For adults to fight cancer it’s one thing, but to watch a child suffer through this terrible disease is hard. We wanted to do what we could to give her a wonderful Christmas because she deserves it. Jannyia is a very special girl, she has been so brave and kept a smile on her face through all of this. There are many kids here locally that are in need, but she is in need and battling cancer so we wanted to do something special for her.”

Jannyia had told numerous people that the one thing she for Christmas wanted more than anything was a Michael Kors purse. This Christmas wish made its way to the Santa’s elves including Reese and last week in front of a large crowd at the community center the 10-year-old’s face lit up with joy when she pulled the MK purse from a bag.

Because of the crowd, which included a news crew from WLBT Channel 3 in Jackson, and the surprise of the moment she was understandably shy with words. However, the ear-to-ear grin on her face said all that needed to be said to everyone in attendance.

“Seeing the joy on her face meant everything to all of us,” Reese said. “We have a wonderful group of loving people that have come together to spread love and joy during these holidays. I have to say very special thank you to three amazing women in Constance Slaughter-Harvey, Patricia Reese and Mary Lofton. All three of these ladies really helped make the dream of Jannyia come true.”

Anyone who would like to learn more about joining the Hines Big Daddy Lofton Community Center Group can contact either Lora Reese at 769-274-7319 or Mary Lofton at 601-732-8290.