Morton High School gives students top tech to learn skills for the future

Students at Morton High School can now delve into a whole new world of learning, a virtual reality learning world.

The high school’s new VR learning system named Oculus, offers students and teachers a totally different view point when learning about practically anything. In addition to the new VR learning system, the school also purchased a 3-D printer that literally allows the user to print any object that can imagined in plastic 3-D form. MHS has taken a proactive approach in obtaining and utilizing the newest learning technologies to give all its students every opportunity to learn at the highest level.

This past summer while attending teaching workshops at Mississippi State University, MHS librarian Randy Grant came across the Oculus Virtual Reality learning system at the MSU library. Grant knew immediately that this kind of system could be a tremendous help for students at Morton and was instrumental in getting the ball rolling in procuring the VR learning system for the school. “I went to workshops at MSU and was introduced to their VR system and it lit a fire under me to do whatever I could to get this system for our kids here at Morton,” Grant said. “I could not wait to get back and find out what we had to do to get this system in our school.”

After returning Grant brought the VR system to the attention of Morton High School Principal Scott Wells. “There are so many things this machine can do and I thought she had a great idea and we ran with it,” said Wells. “Because of Mrs. Grant taking the initiative we were fortunate to get one of the first systems out, and we are one of only a few schools that have this system.” Because the of costs associated with bringing the Oculus system to MHS it has been a joint effort between the school and Grant. “We have worked together with money from the school for the actual system and Mrs. Grant has paid for the costs of getting the programs that run on the system,” said Wells.

The system has been a hit with students and teachers alike, and they have only begun to learn all of its capabilities. As teachers become more familiar with the Oculus, and its abilities, it will only expand the educational experience at MHS. “Our teachers are catching on and are finding that there are endless learning opportunities with this system,” said Grant. “Teachers can come preview the program they are going to use to get used to the virtual reality lesson before bringing in the students.” This allows the teachers to reiterate a lesson or subject that they have taught in the classroom by giving the students a virtual hands-on experience like never before.

The use of the Oculus VR allows teachers to reach students that learn better through visual experiences. “This system allows teachers to help students that may have different learning styles and benefit from actually seeing what they are learning,” explains Wells. “The student becomes part of the learning as it is actually happening.” No matter how a student learns best this system provides the teachers with the necessary tools to help all students learn through visualization and experience.

There is also some built-in fun with this system. Both students and faculty can experience rollercoasters, mountain hikes, outer-space, a trip through the human body or even a walk around a virtual City of Morton, all without ever having to leave the safety of the high school library. “Some of our students have never even been out of the city limits and this system allows them to see that there are so many new things out there,” said Wells. “This allows students to see how much the world has to offer and may help them find things that they would have never knew existed.”

For those not using the system at the time there is a large screen that allows them to follow along as other students experience VR for the first time. After they put the goggles on and the program begins they find themselves in a totally different world. As teachers and students look on, the student begins their learning adventure as they look up, down and to both sides as they are fully surrounded by the program they are in at the time. Grant said when someone first sits down to experience the rollercoaster ride they are so captivated in the system they always have the same question, and that is: “what do I hold on to?” As if he was on cue, this was the exact question asked by State Representative Tom Miles while he was sitting down experiencing the beginning of the rollercoaster simulation. This just further demonstrates just how real the learning experience has gotten at MHS.

In addition to the amazing VR system the school has also obtained a new 3-D printer that is almost unexplainable until you actually see it in action and then hold the items this machine prints to reality. At the time of the visit the printer was slowly, but purposely, working to complete a 3-D MHS school emblem. The purpose of this printer is to teach students of the new capabilities in the current educational systems and work force, in order for them to have a better understanding when they leave MHS and head out into the world.

Grant explains to students that companies are now using 3-D printers in the creation and implementation of new products and replacing old products. “I told the kids that companies like Boeing are using these printers to help them create better parts for the planes, and the first question was, are they making planes out of plastic,” said a smiling Grant.

Printers like the one now housed in MHS’s library are being used in all sorts of industries including aerospace engineering, automotive parts, veterinarian medicine and all of the healthcare field. “When I was at MSU they told me how the Vet School called over and asked them if the printer would print an actual dog leg, and they were able to print the leg and put it on a dog that lost their leg to use until they were able to get a permanent replacement,” said Grant. “There are just so many applications for this printer and we plan to use ours to teach our students about all the possibilities they have.”

If you are looking to literally step into a new world of learning, or if you are needing to learn how to make something come to life using a 3-D printer MHS is the place to visit. The administrators and faculty at MHS have truly gone above and beyond to provide the absolute best learning technology available to help students learn in every possible way. As education sprints into the future, MHS is doing its part to educate and prepare its students.