MS Food Network’s Mobile Pantry a huge success

Mississippi Food Network and Tyson Foods have teamed up to fight hunger across Mississippi, and on July 25 the MFN Mobile Pantry made its first stop in Scott County where it provided food for 250 families in need. Each family was given a large box filled twith staple foods, protein, canned goods and produce. This was the first MFN Mobile Pantry stop in Scott County, but they will be returning to Forest once every three months to help fight hunger in the local area.

The event was scheduled to start at 10 a.m., but there was a line of cars almost a half-mile long filled with excited and thankful residents 30 minutes before things got underway.

When the line started moving the volunteers from Tyson and MFN loaded cars in a seamless manner that looked like a well-rehearsed routine. The end result was hundreds of smiling residents thanking the volunteers.

Marilyn Blackledge, Mississippi Food Network Director of External Affairs, said this event was made possible by everyone involved. “We really appreciate the City of Forest and Mayor Nancy Chambers for partnering with us and allowing us to use Gaddis Park,” she said. “A big part of making the mobile pantry a success is finding the right location. This was our first time in Forest and the police department, parks and recreation department and the city worked with us to ensure that our logistics were right. Everyone working together really made this a success.”

Events like the MFN Mobile Pantry stop is made possible by a grant through Tyson Foods. The companies teamed up to bring the mobile pantry to towns and cities where Tyson has a plant located. The pantry will rotate between Forest, Carthage and Vicksburg, visiting each location once per month and then returning once per quarter.

At each location Tyson provides volunteers from the local plant to assist with the food giveaways. The mobile pantry will return to Forest in October, January and April.

Ray Ables, Tyson Foods Living Production Complex Manager in Forest, said Tyson has enjoyed a long-term partnership with MFN in the fight for hunger relief.

“We have been working with Mississippi Food Network for a long time and Tyson has made it a priority to helping them maximize their ability in the fight against food insecurity,” Ables said. “We work with MFN to help with the expansion of its warehouse and mobile facilities, meat donations and cash grants. We are happy to be a part of bringing these programs here to Forest to assist the families in need right here in our local area.”

Even though the line was long for the residents who were patiently waiting for their turn to have their car loaded with food, there were plenty of smiles and “thank you’s” to go around.

Martha Reed and her daughter Annette McGee, both of Forest, were waiting in line and eager to thank everyone involved with the mobile pantry stop at Gaddis Park. “We heard about this at church,” McGee said. “I really think this is a great idea and it shows that businesses really care about people in this community. This is such a big help for so many people. The Lord answered a lot of prayers today.”

Reed seconded her daughter’s thoughts. “I think it’s really a wonderful thing to help people that are hungry or may not have enough food at home,” she said. “The kids are still out of school for summer and there are a lot of people I know struggling to feed their whole family. What they are doing here today is truly a blessing.”

The MFN Mobile Pantry serves residents on a first come-first serve basis. When residents arrive the morning of the mobile pantry event, they are provided a ticket which they will exchange for the box of food. There is not a screening process, and MFN allows up to four tickets per vehicle for those families that travel to the event together.

“Residents are not required to qualify in order to receive food,” Blackledge explained. “At each event we have food allotted for 250 families and we distribute those tickets on a first come basis on the morning of the mobile pantry. We trust the people and the reason for the tickets is mostly for traffic control and tracking at our office, but it does help keep order during the mobile pantries.”

Carolyn Macon of Forest arrived early for the mobile pantry and said someone heard the needs of the community.

“Somebody must have been listening to the local community because this is really a big help to a lot of people,” Macon said. “This is a truly wonderful program. Whoever came up with this idea really helped those with kids and out of work that really needed this.”

Ables said that Tyson is dedicated to fighting hunger and is proud to bring the mobile pantry to Forest.

“We are thrilled to have the opportunity to help people right here in the local community,” Ables said. “Today here in Forest MFN’s biggest need was manpower and volunteers so we are here in force to help this food distribution. All you have to do is look at the line of cars to see how many people they are making a difference to today.”

The MFN Mobile Pantry will return to Forest in October, but Blackledge said they have other programs to help families who are in need now.

“If a family needs help right now, or before we return with the mobile pantry, they can contact us and we will assist them,” she said.

“We were delighted to be in Forest and look forward to October when we return,” Blackledge said. “I have to say thank you to everyone in the community for working with us to make this happen. Everyone at the City of Forest, Parks and Recreation, Forest PD and the Mayor were all fabulous to work with and played a big part in this event being a success in helping people in the Forest area.

“We recognize the need of the community in this area and will continue to fight against food insecurity and get help to the people of this community,” Blackledge said.

Mississippi Food Network can be contacted by either calling 601-353-7286 or visiting their website at www.msfoodnet.org.