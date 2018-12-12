Myers turns love of trains into holiday sepectacle for all to see

Many people in Forest truly despise getting caught by the train at any of the downtown railroad crossings, but not Gratz Myers. Myers, a longtime train enthusiast and collector, considers it a treat to be stopped at the crossing while the train is rolling by. He truly enjoys just watching the train while wondering where it came from and where it might be headed.

“It’s exciting for me,” Myers said. “I pay close attention to every train to see if they include any special engines or cars.”

Myers has been collecting trains for the better part of 60 years. What started out as his childhood hobby has turned into a lifelong obsession that he uses to reach and entertain people of all ages.

Myers said he had his first experience with trains when he was three. His father owned a garden center that was located in an old train depot right near the railroad tracks in Del Rio, Texas. He said he would spend hours watching trains pass and wondering where they were going. It was during this time that he became enthralled with them.

When Myers was just six he received his first train set that would only serve to strengthen his love. He would go on to earn a model train badge in the Cub Scouts which he still looks back on fondly to this day.

“I really enjoyed watching and working with trains even when I was young,” Myers said. “One of the first accomplishments I remember is earning my model train badge in Cub Scouts.”

Myers would go on to expand his train collection throughout his entire life and now has more pieces than he can actually count. “Oh, I have hundreds and hundreds of pieces,” Myers said. “and I love getting to show them off any chance I get.”

Instead of letting his train collection collect dust at home or in boxes he likes to keep them on display as often as possible. He often displays his trains for the public to see at libraries and nursing homes. He is also working to become involved with the local Boy Scouts and Cub Scouts to show other youngsters how they can earn their model train badge.

These days Myers has also taken his love for trains to the road as he travels every chance he gets by train. “I was able to take the train from Chicago to Seattle over July 4th holiday and it was an absolutely amazing experience,” Myers said. “On the Fourth we were able to watch firework shows in about twelve towns as we rode through on the train and it was really some sight to see.”

During trips that Myers takes he said that he rarely goes the most direct route to his destination. “When I go to visit my sister in Dallas I almost never take I-20,” he said. “I like to take the roads that interact with the railroads just to learn more about the railway system that has been so important to our country.”

Myers said he is looking forward to future road trips and train trips so that he can learn even more about a hobby that has grown into a passion for him. “There is so much to see when you take a trip on a train,” he said. “The train runs through places that are not even accessible by car and this gives you a different view of trips you may have taken many times.”

Trains have had a great effect on Myers life and he wants to continue to bring some of that joy to the local area by displaying his trains as often as possible. Even after 60 years Myers is still as passionate as ever about everything trains. He is willing and ready to bring a display and set them up for others to enjoy some of the happiness trains have brought him over the last six decades.

Myers currently has a train display set up at Ideal Rental, 169 East Third St. in Forest.