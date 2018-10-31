New drama at LHS offers students new opportunities

The new drama going on at Lake High School is not that of the bad variety it is actually a chance for students to learn about theater and show off their acting skills. The students at LHS now have the opportunity to take a theater class as an elective in their course curriculum because of the push of LHS teacher Jessica Price.

After starting an after school theater club in 2017 the school came full circle and added the new Theater Production class as an elective in 2018. The class is set to show off what they have learned in the schools first ever theater production on November 16.

After joining LHS to teach English III and IV, Price felt the school, and the students, would greatly benefit from having the chance to take a theater course. She took the initial steps of creating and after school theater club which helped her gauge the interest in such a course and to give her students the opportunity to study drama, acting and theater productions.

“I wanted to use my background in theater and wanted to get a theater program going here at Lake,” Price said. “Our administration thought it was a good idea from the beginning and has been a great help in getting this class started and getting our students involved.”

The process of creating the new class now being offered to LHS students has been a process that started over a year ago. “Technically we started theater here last year, but this is the first year we have offered a theater class and will be the first year we put on a public production,” Price said.

When she started the after school club during the 2017 school year and Price found that many students showed interest and attended club meetings. This set the stage for creating the new for-credit class and has allowed her to complete the process in creating new drama and learning opportunities at LHS.

The program is new and is a work in progress. In addition to adding the theater class LHS also added high school choir this year. “We also just started choir and we have a lot of the same students in both classes,” Price said. “At this point we rehearse in the hallway or open classrooms because we don’t have a stage here at the school.” Even though the class is new to LHS many students are thrilled to have the chance to take the theater class.

“I love it, I feel like it’s gives us students the chance to show our personalities and character in an activity other than sports.” LHS sophomore Lexie Buckley said, “I have always had an interest in designing and acting and I finally have the chance learn more about this in our theater class.”

The theater class led by Price will put on their first public production on November 16, at 6:30 p.m., at the Livingston Center at Roovesevelt State park. The class will present “Three Tails” a kid friendly Japanese play that is actually three different folk tails rolled into one production. The admission fee will be $10 for adults and $2 for children nine years old or younger. Tickets can be pre-purchased now at Lake High School or they can be purchased at the door the night of the play. If anyone has any questions they can contact Jessica Price by calling the school at 601-775-3248.