Nicolas Boswell competes at FBLA nationals in San Antonio

Nicolas Boswell, a seventh grader at Scott Central Attendance Center, earned the opportunity to attend and compete at the Future Business Leaders of America (FBLA) National Leadership Conference held on June 27 – July 3 in San Antonio. He earned the chance to compete in nationals by placing first in Multimedia and Web Design at both the district and state competitions. During the national competition, Boswell competed against students from all over the United States, and even some international students from China and Haiti.

Boswell designed an original website using the theme and criteria provided by the National FBLA organization. As part of the local, state and national competitions, his website building knowledge was tested through a scored assessment on developing web sites. Boswell placed in the top-15 in the nation for Multimedia and Web Design.

In addition to competing, Boswell was elected Mississippi Middle Level State President and Mississippi Chapter Vice President while attending the FBLA state level competition in Tupelo. He was one of Mississippi’s official representatives during the week-long National Leadership Conference in Texas.

While in San Antonio representing Mississippi FBLA, Boswell had the opportunity to network with other competitors and FBLA leaders, gain additional knowledge and insight about the student organization and even take time to go sight-seeing in the city. As part of the group from Mississippi, he visited Six Flags, the Alamo and the famous San Antonio Riverwalk.

Boswell is the son of Joni and Will Boswell, of Harperville. He would like to extend a special “thank you” to his technology teacher Kimberly Watkins and Scott Central FBLA sponsors Watkins and Tammy McDowell for their complete support.

Scott Central High School would like to recognize the following students who placed at the district competition. Tamiah Townsend, Alli Hollingsworth and Ashanti Murrell placed first in the Community Service Project at district and state, but were unable to attend nationals. Dewayne Cox placed second in Multimedia and Web Design at state and third at district. Jalen Derricks placed sixth in Keyboarding at state.