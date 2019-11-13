Operation Christmas Child kicks off Monday in Scott County

Samaritan’s Purse Operation Christmas Child organizers in Scott County have been hard at work preparing for the annual National Collection Week scheduled for November 18 through 25. Without the help of Santa’s magic sleigh, Operation Christmas Child depends on countless volunteers who work to make certain children in less fortunate parts of the world receive Christmas gifts while also learning about Christ.

Scott County volunteers and churches have played a generous role in this process and expect over 26,000 shoebox donations from the local area.

The only drop off location for Scott County is First Baptist Lake. With thousands of shoeboxes coming in from the area, volunteers are still needed.

The 2019 hours for drop off at Lake First Baptist Church, located at 803 S. Main Street, are as follows:

Nov. 18: 9 AM - 1 PM

Nov. 19: 9 AM - 3 PM

Nov. 20: 9 AM - 4 PM

Nov. 21: 9 AM - 4 PM

Nov. 22: 9 AM - 2 PM

Nov. 23: 9 AM – 3 PM

Nov. 24: 12 PM - 4 PM

Nov. 25: 9 AM - 11 AM

The local team is in need of registration leaders, prayer warriors, Gospel leaders, carton packers and carton loaders. Training will be provided for all volunteers. Let them know if you can work 1, 2 or 4 hours and which days you are available. For questions or more information about volunteering contact Tammie Phillips, 601-906-0042 or Willie McIntosh, 601-382-9301 to volunteer.