Patrick chosen for South Korea delegation

From August 5 until May 8, 2018, Tia Patrick was granted the opportunity to go on a delegation to Seoul, South Korea.

Patrick is the daughter of Chuck and Barbara Patrick, and the granddaughter of Otis and Barbara Ormond and Jim and Evelyn Patrick. She is currently a student at Tougaloo College and with their partnership with US Labor Against the War Patrick and three other Tougaloo students: Terriyanna Bailey, Jonita Cooper, and Jamil Johnson, were chosen as the organizations’ first group of student interns.

US Labor Against the War is a union-based organization that promotes international and national peace and the bettering of working conditions for all.