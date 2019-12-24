Penn’s employees play Santa Claus for local family

Penn’s Fish House has long been known for its charitable work around Mississippi. During this holiday season the staff at Penn’s in Forest spread their Christmas generosity by playing Santa Claus for two local children. The staff adopted two children ages six years and eight years from Scott County and their gift of love, joy and generosity will ensure both young boys have a wonderful Christmas.

Robin Hudnall, of Hickory, has been the manager at Penn’s in Forest for five months. As soon as she arrived she started thinking about what the restaurant could do to give back to the community that it serves. She approached the Penn’s staff about this new project of giving back to the community. She explained that she would like to help a family at Christmas and the staff was on board from the first moment she made the suggestion.

“Not long after I came to Penn’s here in Forest I talked with the staff about adopting two kids for Christmas and everyone immediately thought it was a great idea,” Hudnall said. “We wanted to find two kids here in the local area that were between the ages of six and 10 to give them a special Christmas. At that stage in their life Christmas is a magical time for kids and we wanted to make sure they experienced that magic.”

Hudnall asked her staff for suggestions of a family with children that may be down on their luck and could use some help during the holidays. It was not long after the search had begun that the person they were searching for actually walked right through the door as a customer at Penn’s.

In October the customer came to the restaurant and during her visit she and Hudnall talked at length. At first it was just chit-chat but as the conversation progressed, she realized the person they were searching for was standing right in front of her.

During that conversation the grandmother told Hudnall that she had been given legal custody of her two young grandsons. As the two ladies talked the grandmother explained that while it would be tough at times there was no way, she was going to let those two boys down and that she had complete faith that they were going to make it through the tough times.

Hudnall said it was the woman’s resilience and determination that really got her attention and made her know this was the right family to share their love and generosity with.

“After I spoke with a few of the staff members and they agreed this was the right family to help I called the grandmother later that day,” Hudnall recalled. “She appreciated the offer of help, but made it clear that they were going to make it work no matter what. She graciously agreed to let us help and play Santa for the boys at Christmas.”

The grandmother requested that she and the boys not be named and said this is a true blessing that was a total surprise to her. “I really appreciate what everyone at Penn’s is doing for us, but especially for my grandsons. Both of the boys are going to have a Christmas they’ll always remember because of the love these people are sharing with us. I’m thankful for everything they have done,” she said.

After the call on November 1, the staff at Penn’s moved in to high gear getting ready to make it a special holiday for all three in their new adopted family for the holidays. The grandmother provided a wish list for the boys and the entire staff got to work and pitched-in to help.

The decision was made that the Penn’s holiday family would play the role of a Santa that works in anonymity and deliver gifts passed along with love to make Christmas morning a special time that both young boys will always remember.

“I cannot express how proud I am of everyone here at Penn’s and what they have done to make this a special Christmas for this family,” said Hudnall. “It was amazing to see how excited everyone here was about what we were doing.”

Penn’s Fish House is synonymous with charitable works in Mississippi. The Penn’s corporate headquarters supports numerous charitable causes for both families and individuals around the state. Hudnall and her staff wanted to bring some of that giving and help here to Scott County and hopes to make this an annual event each Christmas.

“I’m very new to Penn’s but I would love to make this an annual occurrence,” explained Hudnall. “I believe it’s our responsibility to the local community to help out in any way we can. We are so thankful to all of our customers and wanted to give back to show how thankful we are, say thank you by giving back during Christmas.

Gail Baldwin has been employed with Penn’s for almost 40 years and said that Penn’s has always helped those in need. “Penn’s helps a lot of people in Mississippi every year and they have been doing that as long as I can remember and I’ve been here almost 40 years,” Baldwin said. “Mr. (Roger) Penn believed in giving back to the community and I love that we are able to help this family right here in Forest. I love helping people any time they need it but especially at Christmas.”

Because of the generosity of Hudnall and the Penn’s staff both young boys are going to wake up on Christmas to a tree that is filled with gifts underneath. All of the staff members either went shopped for the boys individually or gave money to help purchase gifts and necessities. Because of their holiday kindness the boys will have gifts that include puzzles, books, workshop play sets, toys and clothes.

In addition to the gifts for the children the staff also collected monetary funds to pass along to the grandmother to assist in purchasing the necessities needed in raising her two young grandsons.

Hudnall said that both she and the staff would love to be there when the boys get their gifts, but they know this will bring a lot of smiles. “This has been a full team effort to bring joy to these children’s lives because it’s what they deserve,” she said. “We can all visualize the big smiles on their faces when they see what Santa has brought them this year, and that’s what it’s all about.”