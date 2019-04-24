Plant Sale this Friday

Residents interested in purchasing plants to add to their yards and gardens will have just one day this Friday to browse through a selection provided by the Forest Garden Club.

The club will hold its annual plant sale from 9 a.m. until 6 p.m. (or until all plants are sold) on Friday, April 26, at Kat’s Cave, Forest Community Center, near the intersection of Highway 35 and Highway 80.

Two years ago the club converted from a two-day sale to a one-day sale and it had been very successful during the last two years so the members decided to keep the same format for 2019.

This is the main fund raiser for the club and money raised will go to charity causes and club expenses.

Members have been preparing for the sale for the past several months and shoppers will have the opportunity to select from a variety of plants such as old-time favorites, annuals and perennials, bulb plants, herbs, small shrubs and trees, small pot plants and bird house, all at unbeatable prices. An added benefit of attending the sale will be the opportunity to win a door prize and registrants do not have to be present to win!

The Forest Garden Club is a member of the State Garden Clubs, Inc. and the National Garden Clubs, Inc.