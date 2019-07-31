Primary election is Tuesday, August 6

Polls are open from 7:00 a.m. until 7:00 p.m.

Voters all across Mississippi will head to the polls Tuesday, August 6, for the party primary elections which will render the Republican and Democrat nominees for the general election. Scott County voters for each party will cast their votes in numerous state and county elections.

All Scott County Poll Precincts will open at 7 a.m. and close at 7 p.m on Tuesday.

Absentee ballots are available in the Scott County Circuit Clerk’s office, which will be open from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. through Friday.

The clerk’s office will also be open from 8 a.m. until noon on Saturday, August 3, which is the last day absentee ballots can be cast in person before the primary election.

Mississippi law requires that voters show an identification that includes a photograph before they can cast their ballot. Accepted forms of identification include:

• driver’s license

• photo ID card issued by a branch, department, or entity of the State of Mississippi

• United States passport

• government employee ID card

• firearms license

• student photo ID issued by an accredited Mississippi university, college, or community/junior college

• United States military ID

• tribal photo ID

• any other photo ID issued by any branch, department, agency or entity of the United States government or any State government

• Mississippi Voter Identification Card

If a registered voter does not have any of these acceptable forms of photo ID, a Mississippi Voter Identification Card will be provided at no cost to the voter at any Circuit Clerk’s office in Mississippi.

“Mississippi has a closed primary and that requires voters to declare a party during primary voting,” Scott County Circuit Clerk Becky Gray said. “Voters will have to declare either Democrat or Republican when they vote throughout the primary elections. Any voter that has any questions concerning the election should contact the clerk’s office.”

Any Scott County voter who has a question about their voter registration may call the circuit clerk’s office at 601-469-3601 to verify their registration and what precinct they should vote in.

The candidates that will appear on each party’s primary ballot are listed below by election (voters can obtain a copy of a sample ballot for either the Republican primary of the Democrat Primary at the Scott County Circuit Clerk’s office.)

Republican Primary Ballot:

MS Governor - Robert Foster, Tate Reeves and Bill Waller, Jr.

MS Lieutenant Governor – Delbert Hosemann and Shane Quick.

MS Secretary of State – Sam Britton and Michael Watson.

MS Attorney General – Mark Baker, Lynn Fitch and Andy Taggart.

MS State Auditor – Shad White (unopposed).

MS State Treasurer – Eugene “Buck” Clarke and David McRae.

MS Commissioner of Agriculture/Commerce – Andy Gipson (unopposed).

MS Commissioner of Insurance – Mike Chaney (unopposed).

Public Service Commissioner Central Dist. – Brent Bailey and Nic Lott.

Transportation Commissioner Central Dist. – Butch Lee and Ricky Pennington, Jr.

District Attorney Dist. 8 – Steven S. Kilgore (unopposed).

MS State Senate Dist. 31 – Hampton Gardner and Tyler McCaughn

MS State House of Rep Dist. 75 – Vance Cox (unopposed).

MS State House of Rep Dist. 78 – Randal ‘Randy’ Rushing (unopposed).

Scott County Surveyor - William C. Kelley and Eric H. Williams.

Scott County Supervisor Beat 2 – Joe McGee (unopposed).

Scott County Supervisor Beat 4 – J.D. Jones and James M. Sumerall

Scott County Supervisor Beat 5 – Wayne Cooksey and Randy L. Hall.

Scott County Constable Post 1 – Josh Hayman (unopposed).

Democrat Primary Ballot:

MS Governor - Michael Brown, William Bond Compton, Jr., Jim Hood, Robert J. Ray, Robert Shuler Smith, Gregory Wash, Valesha P. Williams and Albert Wilson.

MS Lieutenant Governor - Jay Hughes (unopposed).

MS Secretary of State – Johnny DuPree and Maryra Hodges Hunt.

MS Attorney General – Jennifer Riley Collins (unopposed)

MS State Treasurer – Addie Lee Green

MS Commissioner of Agriculture/Commerce – Rickey L. Cole (unopposed)

MS Commissioner of Insurance - Robert E. Amos (unopposed)

Public Service Commissioner Central Dist. 1 – Dorothy ‘Dot’ Benford, Ryan Brown, Bruce Burton and De’Keither A. Stamps.

Transportation Commissioner Central Dist. – Willie L. Simmons and Marcus Wallace.

MS State Senate Dist. 31 – Mike Marlow (unopposed).

MS State House of Rep Dist. 75 – Tom Miles (unopposed).

MS State House of Rep Dist. 78 – Joe C. Bradford (unopposed).

Scott County Chancery Clerk – Lee Anne Livingston Palmer (unopposed).

Scott County Circuit Clerk – Rebecca ‘Becky” Gray (unopposed).

Scott County Attorney – Tanya Carl and Evan Thompson.

Scott County Coroner – Vickie France Dipuma, Jarrod Shepherd, J. Van Thames, Hunter Parks Wolf and Patricia Barrett Woods.

Scott County Sheriff – Mike Lee (unopposed)

Scott County Tax Assessor/Collector – Alison Crapps and Lisa White.

Scott County Supervisor Beat 1 – Jackie L. Bradford, Gregory Keeton and Michael Robinson.

Scott County Supervisor Beat 2 – Tim Sorey, Frederick ‘Fred’ Spencer, Nolan Stroud and Hiram Wilkerson.

Scott County Supervisor Beat 3 – Steven Crotwell (unopposed).

Scott County Supervisor Beat 4 – Johnny P. Harrell and Mark Measels

Scott County Supervisor Beat 5 – Jason Bell, Bruce McMillan and Tony Sanders.

Scott County Justice Court Judge Post 1 – Richard ‘Bubba’ Gregory and Adam McCurdy.

Scott County Justice Court Judge Post 2 – Bill Freeman (unopposed).

Scott County Constable Post 1 – Ian McMillin or Richard Prestage.

Scott County Constable Post 2 – Scotty Yarbrough (unopposed).