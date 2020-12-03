Pub Night, Good Night, next week at the library

Back Door Event, Wellness Wednesday set for March 17 and 18

For some people, visiting a pub in Ireland is just as elusive as getting a good night’s sleep. The Forest Public Library is celebrating St. Patrick’s Day with a wee bit of both! Pub Night @ the Library is set for Tuesday, March 17, at 7:00 p.m., and A Good Night’s Sleep, presented by Forest Sleep Clinic, is scheduled for Wellness Wednesday, March 18, at 2:00 p.m.

“Both events are not only timely for the month of March, but also provide two necessary prescriptions for busy lives — recreation and rest,” explained librarian Dianne McLaurin. “We all make time for work and responsibility, but we also need to enjoy a night out with friends and a good night’s sleep. We hope to offer a way to achieve both!”

McLaurin said that Pub Night @ the Library is the perfect event for families in Forest to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day. “First of all, the holiday is on a Tuesday! We receive special permission to have several ‘Back Door’ events each year, which always happen on Tuesday and begin at 7:00 p.m. after the library is closed. Everyone who attends must come through the back door of the library directly into the meeting room. These back door events give the feeling of exclusivity, even though everyone is welcome. Secondly, we all love Ireland at the library! We have an Irish literature book display and travel exhibit that our patrons are enjoying on a daily basis throughout the month.”

Pub Night @ the Library will feature tasty, traditional Irish food, which everyone has come to expect at the Back Door events. Also on the menu is live Irish music, pub trivia, and even Irish dance. The only thing missing is the Guinness! “We will offer plenty of non-alcoholic Irish drinks, but we are still a library. We want to recreate the atmosphere of the Irish pub, encourage people to have fun, bring their entire families, and celebrate St. Patrick’s Day! Just be sure to wear your green for luck, or you might get pinched! Unfortunately, we can’t do anything about changing some Irish traditions,” McLaurin said.

After the pub night on Tuesday, the library is partnering with Lackey Memorial Hospital to offer A Good Night’s Sleep on the following Wednesday, March 18, at 2:00 p.m. In conjunction with World Sleep Day, the Forest Sleep Clinic is presenting the program about the importance of healthy sleep. World Sleep Day is held annually on the Friday before the March Equinox to bring attention to sleep problems, prevention and management of sleep disorders, and issues related to sleep.

According to the World Sleep Day public information kit, good sleep is a pillar of healthy living. When sleep fails, health declines, decreasing quality of life, thus sound sleep is a treasured function. Most sleep disorders are preventable or treatable, yet less than one-third of the sufferers seek professional help. The three elements of a good night’s sleep are duration, continuity, and depth. Sleep should be seamless, sufficient, and restorative. If it doesn’t provide those three elements, then it is not a good night’s sleep.

“Several months ago, the library partnered with Lackey Memorial Hospital for a year’s worth of health literacy to benefit the community. We formed the partnership to provide prescriptive programming on a monthly basis, which is entitled Wellness Wednesday. We began these programs in December of 2019, and each program features a professional speaker, a Q&A discussion period, and afternoon refreshments. Last month, the focus was American Heart Month. Each event is not only informative, but is also free to the public. We encourage anyone who is interested in improving their quality of life to attend,” McLaurin added.

Whether it’s a pub night or a good night’s sleep, recreation or rest, shenanigans or shut-eye, the Forest Public Library is the place to find it. For more information about the library events, please call 601-469-1481. The Forest Public Library is part of the Central Mississippi Regional Library System serving public libraries in Rankin, Scott, Simpson, and Smith counties.