Public libraries inch back to being public

Libraries in the Central Mississippi Regional Library System which includes those in Scott County are looking at ways to begin servicing patrons.

In an email last week CMRLS officials said that some locations, including Forest would reopen their book drops this past Monday and look to offering curb side service in the near future. The Forest library drive through book depository is on the rear of the building.

As we enter phased reopening plans in our branches, we want to inform you of the practices and safety protocols we are following to ensure our libraries remain a safe place to work and provide library services. Below is a list of policies and operations that our libraries will be following, along with estimated dates of when each location plans to reopen.

“CMRLS has a plan for our libraries. The first part of the plan includes opening Book Drops and offering Curbside Services. During this phase, patrons will not be allowed to enter our libraries,” the email reads.

“All returned items will be quarantined for 14 days in the designated and approved area in the library. Items will remain on the patron’s account until the quarantine period is completed. However, it should not hinder the patron from borrowing more items.

“Beginning Tuesday, May 26, 2020, Curbside Services will be available from 10:00 A.M.-5:30 P.M. at the following locations: Floyd J. Robinson Memorial Public Library (Raleigh, MS), Forest Public Library (Forest, MS), G. Chastaine Flynt Memorial Public Library (Flowood, MS), Magee Public Library (Magee, MS), Mendenhall Public Library (Mendenhall, MS), Pearl Public Library (Pearl, MS), Richland Public Library (Richland, MS).

“We will continue to closely monitor the recommendations of local health departments and authorities to ensure we are serving you in the safest way possible.”