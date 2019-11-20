Ring walks the walk for Vets

Since this nation’s inception, the United States military has been tasked with the protection of citizens, as well as many other nations around the world. The brave men and women that make up the U.S. military, including present members and past veterans, have fought wars both here at home and abroad, and when veterans return home to reacclimate to civilian life they face numerous challenges and all too often get lost in the Veteran Affairs system.

When it comes to the important issues and struggles military veterans face every day, many people talk the talk about helping the brave souls who put their lives on the line to protect America. One Georgia Army National Guardsman made the decision that all the talk was not enough and decided to literally walk the walk for his veteran brothers and sisters.

John Ring, of Midway, GA, is a seven-year veteran of the 48th Infantry Brigade, Delta Company 2121, Georgia Army National Guard. Earlier this year he made the decision to take action to help veterans. He formed Buddy Watch Walk – Pier to Pier in the hopes he could bring more awareness to the high number of veterans struggling every day to live a civilian life.

Ring will walk the 2,642 miles between the Atlantic Ocean pier at Tybee Island, Georgia and Pacific Ocean pier at Santa Monica, California. Along his journey through eight states he hopes to raise money, awareness and spread the word that veterans all across America are in need of help, and some are in danger.

“During the last four years I have been working with veterans and I was surprised to see how many of our Vets are failing in our current system,” Ring said. “So many of our brothers and sisters are struggling with PTSD, homelessness, addiction and suicide. I wanted to do something to help in any way I could.”

Ring had seen other individuals either walk or ride a bike across the country in the attempt to bring attention to numerous important issues that can be overlooked. He reached out to a few of those people prior to starting his cross-country trek and said he was able to learn a lot about what works, and what to avoid.

The Buddy Watch Walk is teamed up with the charity organization Buddy Watch Inc. which helps combat veteran homelessness in Georgia by building many “tiny homes” for them. “The work that Buddy Watch is doing is so great. They are continually finding land to build new tiny homes for many of our homeless veterans in Georgia. I’m happy to be part of raising money for the work they do,” Ring said.

Ring started his journey on October 1, and walked approximately 550 miles to make his way into Scott County last Friday. He was met and greeted in Lake by members of the local American Legion Post 9, and was treated to lunch by the group of local veterans that included Billy Lovette, Gary Risher, Bruce Warren and Terry McMillan.

Local Camp Commander Bruce Warren said he is happy to see Ring take the initiative to help his fellow veterans. “We got a call from Commander Till telling us when John would be arriving in Scott County,” he said. “We were happy to meet and visit with him on Friday in Lake. We bought him lunch and paid for his hotel room for the night, and we enjoyed visiting with him and helping to support his cause.”

Ring has been supported by civilians, fire departments, police departments as well numerous other veteran civilian organizations. His step-by-step trip across Mississippi via Highway 80 has been helped immensely by the Mississippi American Legion and Commander James Till who notified American Legion Posts all along Ring’s route which created needed support through Mississippi.

“I really have to thank the Mississippi American Legion and Commander (James) Till,” Ring said. “They have been phenomenal helping me at every stop along the way. I’m so thankful to the district and post commanders and the VFW that have helped me. Every stop in Mississippi was already planned out when I got there and I cannot express how great that has been, and how thankful I am for all the help.”

Ring said that his time in Mississippi has been some of the best days of his journey so far. “Since I entered Mississippi, I have been given even more hope for humanity due to the kindness and hospitality I have received every day here in the state,” he explained. “For the first time on this trip an elected official took the time to stop and talk with me. Miss. Senator-Elect Tyler McCaughn stopped and spent about 30 minutes talking with me about the issues facing our veterans, and that is what it’s going to take to start making a difference.”

The original walk plan called for Ring to cover the 2,462 miles in 80 days, but he said early in the trip he realized that putting a time limit on his time spent walking was almost defeating the purpse of what he’s trying to accomplish.

“At first I was going to try and make it to California as quickly as I could, but I quickly realized that would not be using this trip to do what I intended,” Ring said. “I was in a VFW one night after I started. There was a quiet gentleman off to the side that kept to himself. The other veterans told me that he really didn’t speak much.

“I was caught completely off guard and deeply touched when he approached me and asked me what I’m doing and I had the chance to explain it to him, and spend time talking with him. It was a truly powerful experience to have someone that never opens up or engage with others, approach me and really be open to and talk to me. That told me right then that I was on the right path.”

As of Tuesday, at press time Ring was working his way West out of Jackson. He has a strong online presence to document his trip and to allow people from around the country to follow him and share the experiences with him.

Ring said he feels it is so important for those military members that are currently serving to help those who have served in the past by getting involved and giving back through organizations like the VFW and the American Legion.

To learn more about Ring’s Buddy Watch Walk Pier-to-Pier, visit his gofundme page, http://gofundme.com/f/buddy-watch-walk-pier-to-pier, or follow along with him on his trek at wheresjohnring.com. You can also see updates and photos on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Snapchat using the handle, @buddywatchwalk.