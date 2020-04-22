Roosevelt, Golden Memorial State Park lakes re-open

Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks in response to Governor Tate Reeves’ Executive Order 1473 re-opened state lakes and state park lakes to fishing and boating at 8 a.m. on Monday. This includes Roosevelt State Park in Morton and Golden Memorial State Park at Sebastopol.

Bank fishing will be allowed with social distancing requirements (maintaining a minimum of 6 feet distance between individuals). Fishing piers will remain closed. A state fishing license is required to fish any public body of water in Mississippi. You can purchase a state fishing license and renew your boat registration online at www.ms.gov/mdwfp/licensing/login

Social distancing guidelines set forth by the CDC and the Mississippi Department of Health regarding COVID-19 must be adhered. Information regarding COVID-19 can be found on the MDH website: msdh.ms.gov/msdhsite/_static/14,0,420.html

For more details regarding Executive Order 1473, visit this website: https://www.sos.ms.gov/content/executiveorders/ExecutiveOrders/1473.pdf

If you have a hunting violation or an emergency that you need to report please call 1-800-BE-SMART.

