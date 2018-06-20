Salter honored with Silver Beaver Award

Former Forest resident Sid Salter of Starkville, right, was recently honored with the Silver Beaver Award for Distinguished Service to Scouting by the Pushmataha Area Council, Boys Scouts of America. Shown making the presentation were PAC Scout Executive Jeremy Whitmore, left, and PAC president Andrew Gaston, center. The PAC, based in Columbus, serves Calhoun, Chickasaw, Choctaw, Clay, Lowndes, Monroe, Noxubee, Oktibbeha, Webster and Winston counties in northeast Mississippi. The Silver Beaver is awarded by BSA’s National Honor Council to registered adult Scouters who have made an impact on the lives of youth through service given to the council. Salter, who earned the Eagle Scout rank as a youth in Philadelphia in 1973, is a former Scoutmaster who has served in leadership positions in three different Mississippi BSA councils. He currently serves as vice president of the Pushmataha Area Council and as a member of the PAC executive committee.