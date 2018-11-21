School bus crash injures driver

The Scott County Sheriff’s Department responded to a Scott County School District school bus crash prior to school last Thursday morning on Turner Road in the Midway Community.

Scott County Sheriff Mike Lee said the school bus left the road and hit a tree. “There were 32 students and one driver on the bus at the time of the accident,” Lee said, “All of the children were able to get off the bus immediately, but the driver had to be cut out because the impact with the tree caused the front of the bus to cave in on her.”

“The driver has a possible broken ankle and possible broken wrist,” Lee said. “We are all thankful that the driver and kids did not surfer worse injuries.”

The driver was transported to the University of Mississippi Medical Center,” Lee said. “At last report six or seven of the children were taken to either Lackey Hospital or Scott Regional Hospital by parents for precautionary and non-life-threatening injuries.”

Lee said that he was proud of how everyone involved did their job without incident. “All responding agencies did a great job,” he said.

The crash is under investigation by the Scott County Sheriff’s Department.