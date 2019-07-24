School registration, tax holiday both this week

The preparations for the 2019-2020 school year are almost complete, and the start of new school year is right around the corner. This is a busy week with all Scott County and Forest Schools scheduled to hold registrations, and the weekend brings the Mississippi Sales Tax Holiday for school shopping.

Scott County School District

Registration for all SCSD schools is being held this week on July 24 - 25 from 8:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m. both days. The first day of school for all SCSD students will be August 6.

For additional information on registration, new/continuing enrollment, immunization records, residency verification and school supplies lists for all SCSD schools you can visit the SCSD website at https://www.scott.k12.ms.us or contact the school district’s main office at 601-469-3861.

Forest Municipal School District

Registration for all FMSD schools is being held at Forest High School. Registration started Tuesday, July 23, and will continue today from 8:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m. The first day of school for all FMSD students will be August 6.

For additional information on registration, new/continuing enrollment, immunization records, residency verification and school supplies lists for all FMSD schools you can visit the FMSD website at https://www.forest.k12.ms.us or contact the school district’s main office at 601-469-3250.

Sales Tax Holiday

The statewide Sales Tax Holiday enacted by the Mississippi Legislature in 2009 was amended this year to include school supplies for the first time. The 2019 Sales Tax Holiday weekend begins Friday, July 26, at 12:01 a.m. and runs through midnight on Saturday, July 27.

Shoppers looking to stock up on clothing and supplies for the upcoming school year can purchase clothing, footwear and school supplies and avoid paying the additional 7 percent state sales tax.

Specifically the Mississippi Code states The Sales Tax Holiday will apply statewide to all consumer purchases of clothing, footwear and school supplies with sale prices of less than $100.00 per article during the holiday. The tax holiday does not apply to sales of any other items not defined as clothing, footwear or school supplies defined as follows:

Clothing - is any article of apparel designed to be worn on the human body including pants, shirts, blouses, dresses, coats, jackets, belts, hats, undergarments and multiple piece garments sold as a set.

Footwear - is any article of apparel for human feet except for skis, swim fins, roller blades, skates and any similiar items.

School Supplies - means items that are commonly used y a student in the course of study.

The complete Official Guide to the Sales Tax Holiday, including the list of eligible and non eligible items, can be found at https://www.dor.ms.gov/Pages/Annual-Clothing-Sales-Tax-Holiday-Guide.aspx.