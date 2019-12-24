Scott Central names 2019 Teachers of the Year

Tue, 12/24/2019 - 7:00am

Scott Central Attendance Center announced its Teachers of the Year on November 22. Jerilyn Crosby and Pat Wright were named SCAC Teachers of the Year.

Miss Crosby teaches Language Arts in 11th grade and 8th grade. She was chosen as TOY for grades 7 -12.

Miss Wright teaches 3rd grade Language Arts and Reading. She was chosen for grades Kindergarten to 6th.

Top Photo: Jerilyn Crosby was awarded her Teacher of the Year certificate and basket by high school principal Scott Wells.

Bottom Photo: Pat Wright was awarded her Teacher of the Year certificate and basket by elementary school principal Clay Thrash.

