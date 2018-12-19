Scott Central wins $1,000 in Text to Win Contest

The physical education program at Scott Central Attendance Center received a $1,000 check from Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Mississippi on Monday, December 10, as the Class 2A winner of the Text to Win Contest held during the 2018 Mississippi Gridiron Classic football championship game at M.M. Roberts Stadium at The University of Southern Mississippi.

The Text to Win Contest gives fans another way to support their team by texting in during the days leading up to each championship game. The team with the most text entries receives $1,000 to be earmarked for its physical education program. Scott Central also took home the Class 2A football title, with a final score of 21-7 over Taylorsville.

“We put it out on our school’s Facebook page, web site, twitter account and also called our local radio station and asked them to announce it,” said Steven Overstreet, principal, Scott Central Attendance Center. “This $1,000 will help us tremendously. I sincerely appreciate Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Mississippi doing this for the schools. We’re going to be able to use this money to help our students. It’s going to make a big difference for us.”

“Making it to the state championships is a team effort supported by coaches, faculty, the student body and entire communities,” said Meredith Bailess, director, corporate communications with Blue Cross & Blue Shield. “The Text to Win Contest gives communities another opportunity to support their team in championship competition.”

Blue Cross & Blue Shield is the title sponsor for the MHSAA Football Championship and continues its support of Mississippi’s student athletes with further sponsorship of MHSAA championship events including cheer & dance, basketball, track & field, baseball, softball, tennis, power lifting and the Mississippi Soccer Classic which will take place in February 2019.