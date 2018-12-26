Scott County’s Heather Ferrell wins Farm Bureau’s Discussion Meet

During the Mississippi Farm Bureau Federation Annual Convention held November 30- December 2 in Jackson, Scott County’s Heather Ferrell won the discussion meet competition sponsored by the organization’s Young Farmers and Ranchers (YF&R) program. Ferrell will compete at the American Farm Bureau Federation convention in January

As a first time competitor of the YF&R Discussion Meet, Heather never expected to win. She contributes hard work and hours of preparation to her success.

“I talked to a lot of people to prepare, like producers, extension agents, and really anyone I have met in the agriculture industry,” Heather said. “I also was able to incorporate my own life experiences into my discussion, which was extremely helpful.”

For her efforts, Ferrell was awarded a new four-wheeler and over $1,000 in prize money. Plus, she will represent Mississippi Farm Bureau at the American Farm Bureau Federation’s annual conference in New Orleans in January.

A discussion meet consists of contestants discussing topics affecting agriculture and farming today. Each answer is judged by panelists. Competing in the discussion meet and winning on her first try was an experience of a lifetime, Heather said.

“I think as a farmer and a producer, it is our job to be the voice of agriculture,” she said. “So, being able to represent Farm Bureau in that larger scale and being able to discuss important issues with like-minded people is such an awesome feeling.”

Heather and her husband, Sean, run a full French Charolais cow/calf operation near Forest, Mississippi.

