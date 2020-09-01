Scott County elected officials take Oath of Office

All Scott County officials who were elected to public office in November, were present to take their official oath of office at the Scott County Courthouse on December 30, to begin a new four year term. The oaths were given by Circuit Judge Christopher Collins in front of friends, family and community leaders as the newly elected and incumbent officials were ready to get 2020 underway.

The Scott County office holders who were sworn in during the ceremony included: Rebecca ‘Becky’ Gray, Circuit Clerk; Lee Ann Livingston Palmer; Chancery Clerk; Alison Crapps, Tax Collector/Assessor; Mike Lee, Sheriff; Jackie L. Bradford, Supervisor Beat 1; Joe McGee, Supervisor Beat 2; Steven Crotwell, Supervisor Beat 3; Johnny P. Harrell, Supervisor Beat 4; Wayne Cooksey, Supervisor Beat 5; Adam McCurdy, Justice Court Judge Post 1; Bill Freeman, Justice Court Judge Post 2; Richard Prestage, Constable Post 1; Scotty D. Yarbrough, Constable Post 2; William C. Kelley, County Surveyor; J. Van Thames, Coroner; Tanya Nicole Carl, County Attorney and Carolyn E. Knowles, Election Commissioner District 2.

First time office holder and new Supervisor Beat 2 Joe McGee said he is thankful for everyone that has supported him and is looking to get off to a quick start in 2020. “I want to thank everyone in Beat 2 for there support. I’m honored to serve our district and I’m ready to get 2020 going so that we can get a lot of things done.”

Richard Prestage said the support he has received from the people of Scott County during his multiple terms as Constable has been an honor. “There are no better people than the people right here in Scott County. I’m proud to serve our local community and the people in it,” he said.