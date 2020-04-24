Scott County hits the 200 mark for positive COVID-19 cases

Today MSDH is reporting 281 new cases of COVID-19 in Mississippi and 8 new deaths. Thirty-seven of these new cases were among residents in long-term care facilities. The number of Mississippians currently hospitalized with confirmed COVID-19 infection has risen to 401. Mississippi's total COVID-19 cases since March 11 now stands at 5,434, with 209 deaths.

In Scott County there are 200 reported positive cases and no reported deaths. Seven of the cases being reported in long term care facilities.

More details of COVID-19 in the state, along with preventive steps to take against coronavirus, are online at http://HealthyMS.com/covid-19?phr=COVID-19

The Mississippi Coronavirus Hotline is the best way to get your questions about COVID-19 answered. Call any time: 877-978-6453.

The latest state map shows Mississippi's case total as reported at 6 p.m. last night.