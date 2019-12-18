Scott County narrowly dodges multiple tornadoes

As local citizens began their Monday morning this week, the word quickly spread that severe weather was likely on the way and could affect the area. Several tornadoes touched down in Mississippi on Monday with confirmed tornadoes in at least 11 counties. Many of the effected counties are in close proximity to Scott County including Hinds, Simpson, Smith and Jasper counties, but no weather damage was suffered from the dangerous storms.

The severe weather building was strengthening and moving towards the area from the West and Southwest. Making matters more alarming was the uncharacteristic humid weather conditions that were primed to fuel a severe weather outbreak. The outbreak did materialize and dangerous weather passed through Scott County, but heavy rain and widespread lightning was the worst conditions weathered.

The National Weather Service reported on its official website that “a severe weather outbreak rolled through parts of Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama on Monday killing at least three people. The National Weather Service has received at least 27 preliminary reports of tornadoes that are being investigated and confirmed.

As of press time on Tuesday, Scott County Emergency Management Director Mike Marlow said that the severe weather system and tornadoes appear to have affected everyone around Scott County but resulted in no damage locally.

“As of this morning we do not have any reports of damage or injuries as a result of the severe weather from yesterday,” Marlow reported. “Everyone around us had reports of tornadoes on the ground, damage and possible injuries, but here in Scott County we came through without any reports of tornadoes or weather damage.”

Due to the high threat of severe weather that could spawn tornadoes both local school districts made the decision to release schools early on Monday. “We had parents calling the office most of the morning to ask if we would be dismissing school early,” said Forest Elementary School Principal Tracy Adcock. “We were informed by the school district office around noon that we would dismiss at 1:30 p.m.”

Scott County School District schools released at 2:30 p.m. on Monday in order for students to have the opportunity to get to their destination before the inclement weather arrived in.

When Forest Elementary School was carrying out the early dismissal of students the wind from the South was blowing hard enough to keep the school’s American Flag tautly pointed to the North.

Hundreds of FES students were lined up in bus groups from the main entrance to the elementary school to the entrance of the high school as they anxiously waited for their buses to arrive.

“The wind was really picking up when we dismissed school and were waiting for the buses to arrive. Even though this was a late decision everyone here at FES, and the school district, did a great job in working together to get all of our students released and home safely before the weather,” Adcock said.

It was less than one year ago in April, a Mississippi tornado outbreak produced over 40 tornadoes. Two of those tornadoes touched down in Scott County and caused devastating damage.