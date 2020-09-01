SCSD Capt. Brad Ellis graduates FBI National Academy

Scott County Sheriff’s Department Captain Brad Ellis graduated from the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s National Academy in Quantico, Virginia on December 20 after 11 weeks of training with the best and brightest in law enforcement.

Ellis was the first law enforcement officer from the four county district that includes Scott County to be selected for the training program with the top law enforcement agency in the United States. He was one of two Mississippians selected and graduated with the 278th Session of the FBI National Academy with 258 law enforcement officers from 37 different countries.

In order to be considered for the prestigious training program Ellis first had to be nominated and then he underwent a long and rigorous selection process. Scott County Sheriff Mike Lee started the process when he nominated Ellis in June of 2018.

“The selection process can take anywhere from two to five years in most cases,” Ellis said. “You have to be a lieutenant or above and be nominated before the process even starts. After I was nominated by the sheriff my process was completed quicker because the FBI realized that no one from our district had ever been selected to attend the training.”

Ellis is a 11-year veteran with the SCSO and currently serves as a narcotics investigator. As part of being selected for the FBI training Ellis was able to choose certain classes to take while in Quantico. The classes he completed during training included Leadership in Law Enforcement, Media Relations, Fitness, Advanced Drug Class and Crisis Negotiation.

“We were able to pick the classes we would take during training so I selected classes that would pertain to the work we do here in our area,” he said. “I really enjoyed everything about being there and the training. It was tough to be away from home for 11 weeks, but the instructors were the best of the best and the things I learned will really apply to my job here in Scott County.”

The FBI Training Academy is said to take only the top one-percent of all applicants and Ellis said it was a true honor to be nominated and selected. “I’m really thankful to Sheriff Lee for nominating me and I was honored to be selected,” he said. “During the background checks they even interviewed some of my neighbors from years ago. It was a really tough process.

“This training is completely paid for by the FBI to help more of our law enforcement agencies around the country be better prepared. I talked with a few people that had completed the academy to find out what to expect. They all told me it would be a great experience that I would only be able to understand once I went through it. It was not like anything I have every experienced but I learned so much and was thankful for the chance to go.” he said.

After graduation, Ellis returned to Scott County with his FBI diploma and his certificate of completion for the FBI’s “Yellow Brick Road” obstacle course. The course is a challenging six mile run that includes many obstacles built by the U.S. Marines.

“I’m proud to hang my Yellow Brick Road certificate in my office as a reminder of this 11-week experience and everything I learned,” added Ellis. “I was very blessed to have this opportunity and I plan to use everything I learned in Quantico to make me a better leader and deputy here in Scott County.”