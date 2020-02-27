SCSD honored with Lighthouse Award

The Scott County School District has been honored by the Mississippi School Board Association (MSBA) in their Lighthouse School Leadership Awards Program.

The district was recognized with the Lighthouse Torch Award by the MSBA for schools with a B rating by the Mississippi Department of Education with 90 percent of students classified as Free and Reduced Lunch. Schools recognized where Lake Elementary, Lake High School, Morton Elementary, and Sebastopol Attendance Center.

“We are excited about the recognition for the hard work by students, parents, and staff,” SCSD Superintendent of Education Dr. Tony McGee said. “Scott County teachers and administrators work hard each day to provide the best educational opportunity to all students.”

The awards were presented at the Lighthouse Luncheon, held February 19, during MSBA’s 48th Annual Conference at the Hilton Hotel in Jackson.

The MSBA Lighthouse School Leader Awards Program was established by the Mississippi School Board Association in 2003 in recognition of the efforts of school districts to meet more rigorous state and federal accountability standards.

According to their website, the MSBA Annual Conference brings together school board members and education leaders from across the state to share information that shapes the future of students. The conference provides two and a half days of significant presentations and experiences to energize school leadership teams and districts.

School leaders gain ideas and strategies through the Early Bird Leadership seminar, general sessions, concurrent sessions, speakers, demonstrations, and exhibitors, best practices, and the new ideas to support student achievement.