SCSD resumes meal service

Fri, 05/08/2020 - 1:32pm

Scott County School District resumed its Grab and Go meal service Monday and will continue the service on Mondays and Wednesdays until further notice.

The meals are free to children 18 years of age and younger and recipients do not have to be a Scott County School District student. Adults can purchase meals for $3.50 each. On Mondays the schools will be handing out two breakfast meals and two lunches. On Wednesdays the schools will provide three of each.

Children must be present in the vehicle to claim a meal and “in an effort to prevent the spread of germs, money will not exchange hands, so ‘exact change’ is required.”

The meals will be available at Lake High School, Morton High School, Scott Central Attendance Center and Sebastopol Attendance Center from 10:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. each day.

