This past June, National Beta member Tanner Morgan from Sebastopol High School submitted his entry for the National Beta Virtual Convention. In late July, he was able to celebrate that hard work when announced as 3rd Place Winner in the 12th Grade Ag Science Division.

Morgan, along with the rest of the Sebastopol Beta Club, originally competed and received awards during their State Convention held Biloxi in March. Tanner’s 1st place victory at the state level provided an opportunity to compete at the national level. The National Convention, originally planned to be held in Fort Worth, TX, was cancelled due to health and safety concerns stemming from the Coronavirus pandemic. However, over 12,000 Junior Beta (grades 4-8) and Senior Beta (grades 9-12) students were able to represent their schools in the first National Beta Virtual Convention.

Morgan, a 2020 graduate of Sebastopol High School, was thrilled to earn this recognition. “I was glad I could represent Sebastopol one last time. I entered the competition on a whim, not expecting much. Winning state was a huge surprise, but I never expected third nationally!”

With more than 500,000 active members and 8,750 clubs nationally and internationally, National Beta has become the nation’s largest independent, non-profit, educational youth organization. National Beta promotes the ideals of academic achievement, character, service and leadership among elementary and secondary school students. National Junior Beta includes grades 4-8 and National Senior Beta includes grades 9-12. Visit betaclub.org for more information.