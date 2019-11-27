Sebastopol to celebrate a ‘Small Town Christmas’

The town of Sebastopol will hold its Annual Small Town Christmas on Sunday, December 8, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Sebastopol Fire Station. Community organizers look forward to the public coming out to join in all the family fun, fellowship and Christmas spirit as a community.

The evening of fellowship and celebration will include the lighting of the Sebastopol town Christmas tree and a fireworks show to close out the night welcoming the holiday season.

Following the lighting of the tree there will be a community prayer and Christmas carols sang around the tree.

Numerous Sebastopol businesses came together to purchase the ingredients for a community stew that will be prepared by the Sebastopol Volunteer Fire Department and served to the public free of charge during the 2019 Small Town Christmas event.

Event planning committee member Tarah Boykin said everyone on the committee is thankful for the great support from everyone in the community. “We would like to say thanks to all of our amazing local businesses in and around the Sebastopol area,” she said. “Thanks to their support we will be able to provide a community stew which will be prepared by our Volunteer Fire Department and served during Small Town Christmas on December.”

Santa Claus will be on hand to pose for pictures with the kids, and the Sebastopol High School Band will be performing a Christmas concert for the public. There will also be various other forms of entertainment for everyone to enjoy.

“We are looking forward to making memories and celebrating a Small Town Christmas in Sebastopol with all of our family, friends and neighbors,” Boykin added. “This will be a wonderful evening for everyone to enjoy and the night’s festivities will end with a holiday fireworks show to light up the Sebastopol sky.”

In the lead up to this year’s Christmas celebration, the Kitty Holley family volunteered to set up a town Christmas Tree beside Easom Hardway in Sebastopol. Members of the family were joined by community leaders and other volunteers on as they setup and decorated the tree on Monday.

The public is invited to join the holiday celebration, fun and community fellowship at the Sebastopol Fire Station on December 8, starting at 4:00 p.m.