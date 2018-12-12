Silent auction ends Saturday By James Phillips

The Forest Public Library is ready for the holidays, which means the Annual Silent Auction sponsored by the Forest Friends of the Library is in full swing. The library counts on the support of the community throughout the year, especially during the annual silent auction fundraiser in December to supplement their shrinking budgets. This silent auction offers the opportunity for supporters to come away with unique products in return for their support.

This auction gives the community the chance to come together to support the learning opportunities the library offiers. It is not just businesses, it is individuals and craftsman that donate their time and talent to assist the Forest Library. “When you look at all the items right now it does not look like much, but it really adds up when the auction is over,” said Forest Public Library Assistant Manager Dianne McLaurin. “Our supporters truly turn out every year at this time and this is our most important fundraiser of the year.”

The silent auction will run through Saturday, December 15, and visitors can bid on items during normal library hours and until 12 p.m. on Saturday. There are any items that are available to bid on and include anything from pottery to gun cases to paintings and prints. “There is something for everyone to bid on and support the amazing efforts of our local library,” McLaurin said.

The money made during this year’s silent auction provides materials, refreshments and funding for numerous after school and summer programs throughout the year. Because of the donations received during this fundraiser, the library offers these programs to all residents at no cost. The programs include summer reading, preschool story times, holiday programs, workshops, author visits, and exhibits.

“There are many ways to donate to our library,” McLaurin said. “Supporters can provide an item to be bid on in the auction, they can stop by the library and bid on pieces in the auction or they can simply make monetary and book donations anytime.” The support of the local community is what makes the library successful and allows them to offer so many learning programs.

“The support of the local community allows children and adults to enjoy the programs we offer throughout the year at no charge,” McLaurin said. “With our operating budget shrinking each year we count on the support of the local communities and they have always been there to support our efforts. Just by donating an item to the library’s Silent Auction, you support our efforts to offer these programs and resources to everyone, regardless of their economic status.”

This past year, hundreds of adults and children attended library events — area residents who could not have afforded the programs without the community support.