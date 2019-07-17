Simmons to represent Scott County in state DYW competition

Scott County’s Distinguished Young Woman Kariana Simmons of Lake is among teens across Mississippi who will be representing their communities this week at the DYW of Mississippi competition in Meridian. The winner will be named 2020 Distinguished Young Woman of Mississippi and earn the chance to represent the state on the national stage.

Simmons, the daughter of Chris and Jennie Simmons of Lake, left Sunday for Meridian where she will spend the week with her host family while she is preparing for the competition which begins Thursday.

“I’m really excited about the opportunity to represent Scott County in the state competition,” Simmons said. “I was really surprised to win the Scott County DYW because it seems like everything was set up for me not to win. On the day of the DYW competition I had a championship basketball game that day, I had a black eye from getting hit in the game. I just put on as much make-up as I could and went out and did my best.”

Simmons is staying with a host family and has spent the week so far practicing for the competition with all other contestants, participating in a service project and participating in a meet-and-greet program.

The competition will begin Thursday at 7:30 p.m. when Simmons will participate in the interview and talent divisions. She will participate in the fitness and self-expression divisions at 7:30 p.m. on Friday. The top 10 contestants will advance to the final night of competition at 8 p.m. on Saturday. All of the competition’s activities are held at the The Evangel Temple located at 3611 MS-145 in Meridian.

For her talent portion of the competition she will play the piano and perform Liberace’s “El Cumbanchero.”

“I have been playing the piano since I was five,” Simmons said. “I picked this song because it’s one of my favorite songs to play because the tempo reminds me a lot of my personality”

Bethany Gatewood Sigrest, chairperson of the Scott County DYW committee and a 2000 winner of the local title, said she is confident Simmons has the potential for success as the 2020 DYW of Scott County.

“The Distinguished Young Women of Scott County committee is extremely proud of Kariana and of all the hard work she has put into preparing for the state program,” Sigrest said. “She exemplifies the traits of the program and is a great representative of our county. We know she will do well at state, and we look forward to all that she will do for our county throughout the year”

The Distinguished Young Women, formerly known as Junior Miss, experience is open to every eligible young woman who is a junior in high school. There is no cost to participate. Each title is dated for the following year of selection as the national competition for the new year will be held in June 2020.

Participants and winners on all levels are eligible for college scholarships. The title that Simmons now holds in representing Scott County carried cash scholarships and scholarship offers from a number of colleges and universities. Simmons has plans to attend veterinarian school and pursue her dream of becoming a vet. She said the DYW scholarships will help her along the way.

“The chance to earn scholarships has made this a chance to help me in the future,” Simmons said. “I’m only a few thousand dollars from having my entire freshman year of college paid for, and if I do well at state I can accomplish paying for my first year of college.”

The national Distinguished Young Woman program awards scholarships in excess of $1.5 billion in scholarships each year and costs nothing to enter.

Any young women who would like to be part of the Scott County DYW program for the upcoming year should contact Bethany Gatewood Sigrest. Preparation for the 2021 DYW of Scott County will begin around September.