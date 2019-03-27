Southwestern University fitness center named for Forest native

Southwestern University, in Georgetown, Texas, honored former athletic director, and Forest native, the late Dr. Carla Lowry with the dedication of the Carla Lowry Fitness Center last month.

Lowry was inducted into the Scott County Sports Hall of Fame in 2016. Accordig to her bio there, she was considered a pioneer in girls basketball from a time that did not give much recognition to girls playing the sport. She was successful as a player and a coach and administrator.

Lowry was born on July 17, 1939. As a young girl in Forest in the 1940s, she loved basketball and was especially proficient at shooting because of many hours of practice.

After graduating from Forest High School with four years of basketball experience, Lowry attended Wayland College and was a gold medalist in the Pan American Games in Chicago in 1959. She won the AAU Championship in 1959 and 1961 and was All-American in 1961. She also captained the 1961 U.S. National Team that toured Russia with the U.S. Department Cultural Exchange Program.

She coached at Kincaid High School in Houston, Texas, 1963-1967, where she won a Southwest Preparatory Conference Championship in 1967. At Sam Houston State University, 1967-1969, she won Texas Intercollegiate Association State Honors in basketball and volleyball, 1969-1970. She was a graduate assistant at Texas Woman’s University, 1969-1971. She served as an assistant professor at the University of Texas at Arlington, 1972-1974; and was Director of Athletics at Southwestern University. She was inducted in the Mississippi Sports Hall of Fame in 1985.

Lowry, who earned her master’s degree and then her doctorate, also wrote books including Pictorial Basketball and Women’s Basketball. Lowry, 86, died in 2015.

Friends and colleagues of Lowry gathered in the Corbin J. Robertson center on the campus of Southwester University to watch the ribbon-cutting ceremony of the fitness center, which was recently upgraded with state-of-the-art equipment.

“We were so pleased with everyone stepping up and donating to help us honor Dr. Carla Lowry, who did so much for this university for academia and student-athletes,” Dr. Glada Munt, associate vice president for athletics, said. “She was was one of the kindest, most gracious women I’ve ever known and I think it’s such an honor for us to be able to put her name on the Carla Lowry Fitness Center and present that for her.”

A plaque was unveiled near the entrance to the fitness center, putting a physical memento to a legacy that helped build Southwestern University into what it is today.

Dr. Lowry was the first female director of athletics in Southwestern University history, earning the position in 1984. She also served as chair of the department of kinesiology, associate dean of students, and director of wellness and leisure until her retirement in 2001.

During her time, Dr. Lowry oversaw the move from the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) to the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) Division III, the addition of several new sports, and construction and renovation of the Corbin J. Robertson Center. She was inducted into the Southwestern University Athletic Hall of Fame in 2012, which was the fourth institution to honor her.

Dr. Lowry is also a member of the Mississippi Sports Hall of Fame, Wayland Baptist University Athletic Hall of Honor, and Sam Houston State University Athletic Hall of Honor. She also received several national honors, including the NAGWS Pathfinder Award and the NACWAA Lifetime Achievement Award.