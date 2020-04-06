State relaxes social distancing measures in Scott County

Last week Governor Tate Reeves announced the launch of the Back to Business Mississippi Grant Program website to help small businesses receive financial support quickly to recover from the economic impacts of COVID-19 and at the same time removed the mandatory face masks in public guidelines for Scott, Leake, Newton and Atalla counties.

Face masks and coverings are still recommended by CDC and Mississippi State Department of Health guidelines, but they are no longer mandatory. The eased restrictions also increases the number of people allowed in public gatherings using social distancing to 50 indoors and 100 outdoors.

Lackey Hospital CEO, Sydney Sawyer, RN, said Tuesday that he might have liked to see the mandatory mask guideline left in place a little while longer and he felt certain it had made a difference in the county.

“I think we have seen the results of everybody wearing a mask,” Sawyer said. “Our nuimbers not growing very fast. I think a lot of that has to do with wearing a mask for two weeks. If it were up to me I might have hung on a little while longer. But I have no doubt that masks had a positive effect.”

Sawyer said that Lackey had reopened their clinics for well care visits, however the “at the front door” screening will remain in effect.

“We’ve opened our clinics to well-visits. We’ll still be checking people at the door. If they have any symptoms we’ll send them to the drive thru testing clinic,” Sawyer said. “We’re still having cases. We’re going to kind of slow down in our drive thru.We were going to shut it down this week but with the surge in the state still, we are going to reevaluate in two weeks.”

Sawyer reiterated the sentiments he has voiced for weeks. “It’s not gone. We still have people dying,” he said. “I think we are in for a long run with this thing. Wash your hand, keep your hands clean, and wear a mask. It is not that inconvenient. If we can just learn from what has happened we can return to a normal life.”

As of Tuesday’s update from the Mississippi State Department of Health Scott County had recorded 661 positive cases of COVID-19 with 12 deaths. That represents an increase of 64 cases and two additional deaths since the same time last week. Statewide there were 16,020 cases of the virus being reported with 767 deaths.

Since establishing the Back to Business Mississippi Grant Program just over a week ago, Governor Reeves has been working with the Mississippi Development Authority (MDA) to administer the grants to small businesses as quickly as possible.

“We are working to quickly get out funds from the CARES Act to small businesses. We are launching a website, backtobusinessms.org which outlines eligibility requirements and paperwork to compile to get access to this grant program,” Reeves said.

To jumpstart the process of businesses preparing their applications, backtobusinessms.org was launched to outline eligibility requirements and necessary paperwork to compile until the applications go live. Features of the website include email signup to receive notifications when applications are open and a FAQ section as well.

Businesses in Mississippi with 50 or fewer employees will be able to apply to the grant program for help recovering from the pandemic, including operating expenses and salaries.

Governor Reeves also announced the additional social distancing measures implemented to limit transmission in counties identified at a higher risk will be extended until June 8.

“We continue to see more and more cases across the state, and it is a reminder that this is not over. A flat curve does not mean a community free of transmission. It means we are spreading it out over more time. The risk is still very real. I am extending the executive order that puts stricter health rules in place for counties with the greatest risk,” the governor said.

Reeves issued a new executive order extending the social distancing guidelines until Monday, June 8 at 8:00 AM for Holmes, Jasper, Neshoba, and Lauderdale Counties, which remain at an increased risk for transmission within their communities. Wayne County has also been identified as a region at higher risk for transmission and is now under the same additional restrictions to slow the spread of COVID-19.

In his new Safe Return order, also issued last week, Reeves lays out the latest stage of his measured and strategic plan, opening all businesses in Mississippi to restart our state’s economy while continuing to flatten the curve. Consulting with State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs and state health experts, the new executive order details updated social distancing guidelines for Mississippians, businesses, healthcare professionals, and indoor and outdoor recreation.

The Safe Return order took effect on Monday and will remain in effect until Monday, June 15 at 8:00 AM.

Reeves also issued another executive order to begin safely reopening ballparks, movie theaters, libraries, and museums to provide additional outlets for Mississippians to take care of their mental health as well as restart our economy. Detailing strict social distancing guidelines for team practices and games, moviegoers, and more, the new executive order also took effect on Monday.

The strict social distancing guidelines in the Safe Return order include:

For Mississippians:

• All those in the vulnerable population are instructed to continue sheltering in place to protect their health.

• This includes all elderly individuals (age 65 or older per CDC guidelines) and individuals with serious underlying health conditions, including high blood pressure, chronic lung disease, diabetes, obesity, asthma, and those whose immune systems are compromised as such by chemotherapy for cancer or any other condition requiring such therapy.

• For large group gatherings when social distancing is not possible, groups are limited to 20 people or less indoors and 50 people or less outdoors.

• For large groups gatherings when social distancing is possible, groups are limited to 50 people or less indoors and 100 people or less outdoors.

• All travel may resume, while minimizing non-essential business travel when possible.

For businesses:

• All businesses and non-profits in Mississippi are allowed to open, following CDC and Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) guidance to limit transmission.

• Businesses and non-profits are encouraged to continue allowing employees to work from home or telework.

• Retail businesses should continue to implement reasonable measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19, including limiting the number of customers in their stores at one time to no greater than 50% of their store capacity and making hand sanitizer available to customers upon entry.

• Restaurants and bars must continue to follow in-house dining guidelines set in Executive Orders 1478 and 1486. Bars that do not serve food are allowed to reopen, following those same guidelines.

• Restaurants and bars are now allowed to have live music performances, with customers and musicians maintaining at least a 12-foot distance.

• Salons, barbershops, gyms, tattoo parlors, and other personal care facilities must continue to follow guidelines set in Executive Orders 1480 and 1486.

For public and private buildings:

• Public school buildings are allowed to reopen to the public to offer in-person classroom learning, such as summer school programs and special education evaluations.

• Private schools and institutions of higher learning are allowed to reopen their buildings and campuses to the public.

• Reception halls and conference centers are allowed to reopen, limiting to no more than 25% of seating capacity, only holding seated events, and rearranging tables to ensure a 6-foot distance between tables. Any food services must follow the restaurant guidelines under Executive Order 1478.

For healthcare professionals:

• Healthcare professionals and facilities may continue performing elective medical and dental procedures and surgeries as allowed and approved by MSDH. Such non-emergent procedures and surgeries should limit their use of disposable PPE and not request PPE from any public source.

• All patients should be screened for recent illness, travel, fever, or recent exposure to COVID-19. Healthcare professionals and facilities should begin testing all patients prior to procedures or surgeries, if possible.

• No visitors are allowed in the healthcare facility, except for one spouse or caregiver who lives with the patient and only as they are being admitted or discharged.

• For the safety of residents, patients, and staff, visits to hospitals and nursing homes remain prohibited except to visit those receiving imminent end-of-life care,to visit maternity patients, or as otherwise allowed by that healthcare facility.

For outdoor recreation:

• People should follow social distancing and maintain a 6-foot distance from others.

• Executive Order 1473 is amended to allow beaches and sandbars in the Pearl River Valley Water Supply District (PRVWSD) to open, following PRVWSD's regulations. Beaches and sandbars at state lakes remain closed.

• Recreational boating and fishing and fishing tournaments must continue to follow guidelines set in Executive Orders 1473 and 1486.

• School weight rooms and training facilities must continue to follow guidelines set in Executive Order 1480.

• Outdoor recreational facilities must continue to follow guidelines set in Executive Order 1487.

FOR INDOOR RECREATIONAL FACILITIES

For businesses:

• Indoor places of amusement, including bowling alleys and playgrounds, are allowed to reopen.

• Before they can reopen, indoor places of amusement must be deep-cleaned, disinfected, and sanitized top to bottom. After opening, facilities must be deep-cleaned daily.

• Indoor places of amusement are expected to take every step necessary to comply with the regulations, orders, and guidance from MSDH and CDC to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

• Signage must be posted at each entrance stating no customer with a fever or COVID-19 symptoms are allowed in.

• No more than 50% of maximum capacity is allowed.

• Hand sanitizer must be placed at all entrances and throughout the facility.

• All equipment, machines, and games must be rearranged to ensure at least 6 feet between customers.

• Items and equipment used by customers, like bowling balls and trampolines, must be sanitized and disinfected after each use.

• All high-touch areas must be sanitized at least once every two hours.

• Group gatherings, such as birthday parties, are limited to 20 people max.

For employees:

• All employees will be screened daily at the beginning of their shifts, including asking whether they have been in contact with a confirmed case of COVID-19 in the past 14 days and have they had a fever in the last 48 hours.

• Face coverings must be provided to all employees who come in direct contact with customers. Employees are required to wear that face covering throughout their shift and clean or replace daily.

• All employees must be provided training on how to limit the spread of COVID-19.

For customers:

• Customers will be screened upon entry.

*****

Under Executive Order 1491, the Governor lays out strict social distancing guidelines to allow ballparks, movie theaters, and more to safely reopen, including:

YOUTH SPORTS

Team practices:

• Before practices can resume, league organizers or coaches must provide a copy of Executive Order 1491 to all players and their parents or guardians.

• Each player must be screened by a coach before entering the field for practice, including asking whether they have been in contact with a confirmed case of COVID-19 in the past 14 days and have they had a fever in the last 48 hours.

• Players and their parents or guardians must report any COVID-19 symptoms to a coach. Any player that exhibits symptoms will be sent home immediately.

• Park personnel, volunteers, and coaches should ensure social distancing is maintained between players as much as possible.

• Players and coaches must sanitize their hands before entering the field and after practice.

• Dugouts are closed during practice. Players' bags and equipment must be spaced 6 feet apart.

• Parents and guardians must remain in their cars during practice.

• Players should use their own equipment. Shared equipment must be sanitized by a coach before and after each practice.

• Players must bring their own drinks and snacks. No shared drinking fountains, coolers, or snacks are allowed.

Team games—for leagues and coaches:

• Before organized games can resume, tournament or league organizers or coaches must provide a copy of Executive Order 1491 to all teams, each player, and each parent or guardian.

• No more than 100 people are allowed at the games, including players, coaches, and fans.

• Coaches should ensure social distancing is maintained between players as much as possible.

• Dugouts may be used during the game with players following social distancing. Teams must sanitize the dugouts after the game.

• Players and coaches must sanitize their hands before entering the field and after each game.

• To ensure social distancing, coaches and tournament organizers are encouraged to implement ways other than handshakes and high fives to show good sportsmanship following a game.

• Signs must be posted at each entrance mandating 6-foot separation between fans from different households.

Team games—for players:

• Each player must be screened by a coach before entering the field, including asking whether they have been in contact with a confirmed case of COVID-19 in the past 14 days and have they had a fever in the last 48 hours.

• Players and their parents or guardians must report any COVID-19 symptoms to a coach. Any player that exhibits symptoms will be sent home immediately.

• Players and coaches must sanitize their hands before entering the field and after each game.

• Players should use their own equipment. Shared equipment must be sanitized by a coach before and after each game.

• Players must bring their own drinks and snacks. No shared drinking fountains, coolers, or snacks are allowed. Concessions stands remain closed.

Team games—for fans:

• Fan and players must leave the field immediately after the game and return to their cars. Fans for following games must remain in their cars until teams and fans from the previous game have left.

• Fans are encouraged to wear face coverings, such as a cloth mask, while at the game.

• Fans must bring their own chairs. Bleachers are closed to fans.

• Fan attendance is limited to two household members per player.

MOVIE THEATERS

For businesses:

• Before they can reopen, theaters must be deep-cleaned, disinfected, and sanitized top to bottom. After opening, theater auditoriums must be cleaned and disinfected between shows.

• All theaters are expected to take every step necessary to comply with the regulations, orders, and guidance from MSDH and CDC to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

• Theaters must ensure that the ventilation system is working properly.

• Minimizing person-to-person contact through technology, like mobile or online ticket sales and contact-less payment, is encouraged.

• Signage must be posted at each entrance stating no customer with a fever or COVID-19 symptoms are allowed in.

• Showtimes must be staggered to allow ample time for staff to clean and disinfect between shows and prevent customers from congregating in lobbies.

• Ticket sales are limited to 50% of seating capacity.

• Social distancing in waiting lines must be followed.

• All high-touch areas must be sanitized at least once every two hours.

• Hand sanitizer must be placed at all entrances and in concession areas.

• Theaters are encouraged to develop new procedures for concessions to minimize person-to-person contact, such as grab-n-go and single use utensils.

For employees:

• All employees will be screened daily at the beginning of their shifts, including asking whether they have been in contact with a confirmed case of COVID-19 in the past 14 days and have they had a fever in the last 48 hours.

• All employees must be provided training on how to limit the spread of COVID-19.

• Face coverings must be provided to all employees who come in direct contact with customers. Employees are required to wear that face covering throughout their shift and clean or replace daily.

For customers:

• Customers are encouraged to wear a face covering, such as a cloth mask, while inside.

LIBRARIES AND MUSEUMS

For facilities:

• Before they can reopen, facilities must be deep-cleaned, disinfected, and sanitized top to bottom.

• All libraries and museums are expected to take every step necessary to comply with the regulations, orders, and guidance from MSDH and CDC to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

• No more than 50% of maximum capacity.

• Social distancing must be followed through the facility.

• Tables must be rearranged to ensure at least 6 feet between tables. Seating at each table is limited to 6 people.

• All high-touch areas must be sanitized at least once every two hours.

• Hand sanitizer must be placed at all entrances and in concession areas.

• Group tours and activities are limited to 20 people max.

• Museum cafes are allowed to resume, following in-house dining guidelines in Executive Order 1478.

For employees:

• All employees will be screened daily at the beginning of their shifts, including asking whether they have been in contact with a confirmed case of COVID-19 in the past 14 days and have they had a fever in the last 48 hours.

• All employees must be provided training on how to limit the spread of COVID-19.

• Face coverings must be provided to all employees who come in direct contact with customers. Employees are encouraged to wear face shields while tattooing a customer.

• Minimizing person-to-person contact through technology, like mobile or online ticket sales and contact-less payment, is encouraged.

• Signage must be posted at each entrance stating no customer with a fever or COVID-19 symptoms are allowed in.

For customers:

• Customers are encouraged to wear a face covering, such as a cloth mask, while inside.

Photo: Scott County School District seniors are in the process of graduating this week, albiet in less than traditional fashion due to social distancing guidelines. Monday Sebatopol High School, pictured, held ceremonies on the football field and Lake was scheduled for Tuesday. Scott Central will graduate Thursday and Morton will wrap up the year on Friday. Billy Freeman