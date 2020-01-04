Statewide COVID-19 cases top 1,000 mark

The number of presumed positive cases of COVID-19, commonly known as coronovirus, continues to grow in Scott County as well as Mississippi this week, and Tuesday morning Governor Tate Reeves issued a shelter in place order for Lauderdale County where there has been a rapid spike in cases.

“This is the first of many actions that will come as a result of our ‘Identify and Isolate’ strategy to protect Mississippi’s health care system from being overwhelmed,” the governor said. “Keeping Mississippians healthy and safe while working to slow the spread remains our top priority. This order builds on the state’s other social distancing requirements to protect public health. Please stay home so we can all stay healthy.”

As of press time on Tuesday afternoon the number of statewide cases had risen by 90 from the previous day and the State Department of Health said four more deaths had been reported. As of April 1, the totals for Scott County were 12 presumed positive cases and no deaths. Statewide there 1073 presumed positive cases and 22 deaths.

Forest Mayor Nancy Chambers said Tuesday morning that there had been no positive cases reported in the city as of that time but issued a stern warning for residents to stay at home. “Do not do anything that encourages people to leave their homes,” Chambers said. “Everybody needs to stay in their house.”

The mayor said that although there were no current plans to issue a city wide curfew, residents still need continue to be vigilant in the fight against this virus.

“Wash your hands, do not travel, no funerals, if you must go shopping, go by yourself. If you have to go out to get something to eat, go by yourself and get take-out. Children need to stay at home, they don’t need to be out playing,” Chambers added.

The mayor also reminded residents that all activities in the city are cancelled until at least April 30. “All of our parks are closed to the public at least through April,” she said.

In the ongoing effort to “flatten the curve” of the coronavirus outbreak by slowing down its spread, Lackey Memorial Hospital is now offering a Cough & Fever (COVID-19 Testing) Drive-Thru Clinic available for people experiencing COVID-19 symptoms (fever, dry cough, or shortness of breath) or have had exposure to someone who has tested positive.

The clinic is not located at the hospital, it is at One Medical Lane in Forest just off Highway 35 South, behind the old Forest Tire and Automotive building.

Tests will be available by appointment only and not everyone will be tested, but screened for testing and given an appointment, if necessary. Calls for screening and appointments can be made to 601-697-8859.

• This clinic is for people experiencing cough, fever, or shortness of breath or have had exposure to someone who has tested positive to COVID-19.

• Call before going to the clinic. When you call, you will be screened and given an appointment, if necessary.

• Upon arrival, keep in mind, this is a drive-thru clinic. Please do not get out of your vehicle at any point during the process. Personnel will come to you.

• Upon check-in, please make sure your contact information is correct. It is important to have a reliable way to contact you with test results.

• Once you are seen by a provider, you may be asked to stay on the premises for further information. If so, follow the direction of staff to a designated parking space, put your vehicle in park, and remain in your vehicle.

• After you are tested and released, you will be asked to go directly home and a self-isolate until you receive your test results in approximately 3-5 days.

Following the test, do not contact the clinic phone number for test results. That number is for appointments only. The provider or nurse will contact you when your results have been received.

The State Department of Health also lists East Central MS Health Care in Sebastopol as a Mississippi Local COVID-19 Testing Provider. The number there is 601‑625-7140.

Pictured workers were busy last week handing out free meals to area students from Forest Elementary cafeteria.