Students honored at Forest Area Chamber of Commerce Excellence in Academics Dinner

The Forest area Chamber of Commerce held their 2018 Excellence in Academics dinner on May 10 at the Country Club of Jackson. Local students with a cumulative grade point average of 93 or higher were honored at the annual dinner.

The students were selected from Forest High School, Scott Central Attendance Center, and any Forest residents that attended either East Rankin Academy or Leake Academy.

The special guest speaker was Thomas E. Walker, Jr., a 1995 Forest High School Honor Graduate and former COO/CFO of Bank of Forest. He now practices law at the Brunini law firm in Jackson.

The students enjoyed a wonderful evening honoring their hard work and achievements in the classroom. The students were honored throughout the night and offered helpful advice from the guest speaker and business executives as they prepare to start the next chapter of their lives.

Each of the following students was the recipient of a $500 scholarship.

• Will Chambers and Kelly Atkison – Forest Dental Practice Scholarship

• Garet Jones – Capitol Oil Scholarship

• Candi Graham – Excellence in Teaching Scholarship

• Gabrielle Mitchell – Sistrunk Award

All students honored at the event worked diligently to excel in the classroom. Their achievements required dedication and commitment throughout the entire four years of high school. Each of these students have exhibited the ability to set their academic goals high and to follow-through with the hard work required to achieve academic excellence.

The attributes demonstrated by these students will serve them well as they move on to begin their college educations.

2018 Forest Chamber of Commerce Excellence in Academics honorees from Forest High School. Pictured from left are, Presley Aaron Wade, Kelly Atkison, Will Chambers, Anna Gabrielle Mitchell, Hailey Jenkins, Brandy Santamaria, Richard Jacob Kienle, Garet Jones and Payton Rogers.

Excellence in Academics honorees from Scott Central Attendance Center. Pictured from left are, Arianna Jones, Shelbey Cushman, Kaitlyn Kyzar and Cody Robinson. Not pictured: Keeley Gardner and Curtis Jones.

Excellence in Academics honorees from East Rankin Academy are Emilee Tadlock and Daniel M. Jones.