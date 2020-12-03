Scott County residents appeared to have dodged the bullet once again in the early morning hours of March 11 when a strong line of severe weather swept through central Mississippi leaving a path of damage from one side of the county to the other. Although there were plenty of downed trees and roof damage, no bodily harm was reported.

The storm hit the county around 3:30 in the morning knocking out power to residents in both the Central Electric Power Association service area and Mississippi Power service area. “It didn’t last long,” said Gerald Majure, who lives on Hwy. 21 north of Forest. “It was just a ‘swoosh’ and it was gone. Now we’ve got all this tin that doesn’t belong to us too,” he added. The metal roofing Majure was referring to in his yard had blown across the highway from Family “C” R.V. Park.

Majure also said that the vacant mobile home on the lot adjacent to him had been moved back about a foot by the strong wind as could be witnessed by the distance between it and the front porch.

A large oak tree lay on it side just to the south of Majure’s home where it had taken down all the utility lines and broken two utility poles. Crews were on the scene late Wednesday afternoon to restore power and replace the poles.

Following the storm numerous major highways were affected across the county from Branch to Lake. Highways 481, 13, 35, 21, and 489 were all reported blocked by downed trees, power lines and flash flooding at one time or another. Mississippi Department of Transportation crews worked furiously throughout the day clearing debris in a driving rain. Most all side roads were also either blocked or heavily covered with debris and numberous residents reported downed trees blocking driveway access to their homes.

Due to the adverse travel conditions, the Scott County School District delayed start until 10 a.m. the morning of the storms and Scott Central Attendance Center did not have classes at all that day due to power outages.

The Mississippi Emergency Management Association reported that it received official damage reports from Madison, Rankin, Scott and Newton counties as a result of the storms, but no injuries were been reported.

Preliminary reports showed homes damaged in Madison County, Rankin County and Scott County and MEMA provided 50 tarps to Madison County and 50 tarps to Scott County.

During storms like these, residents are encouraged to report damage to homes or businesses to their county emergency management office. A directory of all the offices is online at http://www.msema.org/county-ema/.

Residents can also self-report damage through MEMA’s Crisis Track Damage Assessment Tool. For Scott County that web address is www.crisistrack.com/public/scottMS/request.html