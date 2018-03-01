Team work leads to Grade A rating for Lake school

Lake High School in the Scott County School district has received the prestigious accomplishment of a school rating of an “A”. Principal Lee Killen said of the accomplishment, “There is no other place in my opinion that embodies the philosophies of team work, from Lake Elementary, Lake Middle School, and Lake High School — we always help each other, and this has allowed us to receive an “A” rating.”

Benjamen Franklin once said that “An investment in knowledge pays the best interest.” It’s not just the Teachers that allow these students to have an investment in education. However, they are involved in molding these children’s lives with hope and dreams to become successful.

Killens explained, that it’s everyone from librarians, cafeteria workers, janitors, and everyone who has a part in these children’s lives. Education is an investment; it proceeds every dream a child may have.