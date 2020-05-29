Things are looking better in Scott County, however, governor extends mask order until June 1st

With the passing of Memorial Day, the unofficial start of summer, life in a pandemic world is different, but some local officials think it is beginning to improve.

Lackey Memorial Hospital CEO Sydney Sawyer, RN, said Tuesday that the number of positive cases of COVID-19 is down this week for the first time in a while. “We’re doing a little better I think,” Sawyer said. “We’ve got two positive in the hospital, today. We’ve had as high as eight and have stayed around six or seven.. The ER has been a little less busy. Last week we saw a good many in the drive-thru but we did see a decrease in the amount of positives. About 10-12 percent less. So, yes I think were doing a little better. It sure feels like the stricter mask rule is making a difference.I think all of the stuff that has been done, like it or not, it has done what it is supposed to do. I think it has worked. I just think this stuff has worked, the masks, and hand washing, and everything has worked.”

Forest Mayor Nancy Chambers agreed.

“It looks like the things we are doing are working,” Chambers said. “Our numbers are down. Things are looking better in Forest, but don’t stop now. It’s going to be all summer like this. We all need to stay concious and not forget what we are trying to do. Keep our masks on, practice social distancing and gather in small groups.”

Chambers also offered more encouraging news in that the city plans to open the Splash Pad and tennis courts at Gaddis Park next week. Both will be available for public use by appointment only and will close at 7:00 p.m. Chambers said to call the park office at 601-469-3313 to make an appointment.

Some area churches have also begun having in-house services and others have announced that they plan to re-open next week. Governor Tate Reeves issued an in-depth list of suggested guidelines for churches last week, while at the same time reiterating his belief that government cannot close houses of worship.

In addition the Forest Public Library opened the book return drop last week and began offering curb side service from 10:00 a.m. until 5:30 p.m. this week. The library, however, remains closed to patrons.

As of Tuesday’s daily report from the Mississipi State Department of Health, Scott County has recorded 597 positive cases of COVID-19 with 10 deaths. That is an increase of 47 positive cases since the same time last week and no new deaths.

Last Friday Reeves announced the next steps for Mississippi to continue safely reopening the state's economy and getting people back to work while protecting public health.

In a new executive order, Reeves has extended his Safer At Home order and accompanying amendments for another week until 8:00 AM on Monday, June 1. The order also requires residents of Scott County and the surrounding counties of Leake, Neshoba and Newton to continue wearing face coverings when inside any business.

Executive Order No. 1488 also adds Holmes County to the list of hotspot counties under additional social distancing measures to help slow the spread within their communities.

“We cannot ask the people of Mississippi to do more than they are able to do for a sustained period of time. Over the past two weeks, we have steadily opened up more and more of our economy. That is good and right. It is necessary. There are very, very few businesses still closed. There will still be some guidelines in place for businesses — but we will be out of the business of closing down anybody,” Reeves said in his daily press conference.

Governor Reeves also issued another executive order to begin safely reopening outdoor recreational facilities to give Mississippians an outlet to take care of their mental health. Detailing strict social distancing guidelines, the new executive order took effect at 8:00 AM on Monday, coinciding with the new deadline for the Safer At Home order.

The strict social distancing guidelines implemented under Executive Order No. 1487 to safely reopen outdoor recreational facilities include:

OUTDOOR RECREATIONAL FACILITIES

For businesses/facilities:

Before they can reopen, the entire outdoor park must be deep-cleaned, disinfected, and sanitized top to bottom, including areas not open to the public.

All outdoor parks are expected to take every step necessary to implement the regulations, orders, and guidance from the Mississippi State Department of Health and CDC to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Waiting areas and lines must mark spots at least six feet apart to ensure social distancing. Employees must be stationed there to make sure social distancing is followed.

No more than 50 percent of the outdoor park’s capacity.

Outdoor parks must post signage at each entrance stating no customer with a fever or COVID-19 symptoms are allowed in.

Equipment must be rearranged and/or deactivated to ensure at least six feet between customers.

All high-touch areas must be sanitized at least once every two hours.

Hand sanitizer must be placed at all entrances.

Food services are allowed, following restaurant guidelines under Executive Order No. 1478.

For employees:

All employees will be screened daily at the beginning of their shifts, including asking whether they have been in contact with a confirmed case of COVID-19 in the past 14 days and have they had a fever in the last 48 hours.

All employees must be provided training on how to limit the spread of COVID-19.

Face coverings must be provided to all employees. Employees are required to wear that face covering throughout their shift and clean or replace daily.

For customers:

Customers must be screened upon entry into the outdoor park.

Customers must sanitize their hands upon entry and when moving between rides or equipment.

SCHOOLS & SPORTS COMPLEXES

Schools may open weight rooms and training facilities for use by students, following gym guidelines under Executive Order No. 1480.

Team practices at outdoor sports complexes and multi-field complexes and schools’ outdoor practices are allowed to resume, following outdoor recreational activities guidelines under Executive Order No. 1478.